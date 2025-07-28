‘That’s huge!’ – Nigerians react to Tinubu rewarding Super Falcons after WAFCON win

Nigerians have taken to social media to applaud President Bola Tinubu’s generous rewards to the Super Falcons following their dramatic triumph at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

To celebrate the historic victory—Nigeria’s 10th WAFCON title—the President on Monday conferred the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on all 24 players and the 11-member technical crew.

Each player, in addition, was awarded a three-bedroom apartment and a cash prize of $100,000, while each member of the technical crew received $50,000.

The announcement sent the players into a frenzy of joy, with some dancing around the Villa, chanting, “Na our papa be this o.”

Reactions from excited Nigerians flooded X (formerly Twitter), with many describing the gesture as unprecedented and well-deserved.

@OjubanireKehin2 wrote: “₦150 million for each of the players! Omo I’m happy for the team, most especially the home-based amongst them. This is huge! Thank you Mr President!”

@FranklynGaga said, “Highly commendable. Congratulations to our women. This is massive. Hope he fulfils it.”

@cryptostashed20 commented, “Very good for me ‘cos those girls really need that. If it were an advanced country, they already have systems in place to support their footballers, especially after retirement.”

@karen_bae__ added, “No president has ever done such. Some of the promises made in the past haven’t even been fulfilled.”

@777numbers joked, “That’s huge from Mr. President.

@iamdavepolo wrote, “Wow!! If this is true and real, then we must commend the president for this gesture. Achievement like this should not go without a national honour for them. Kudos Baba.”

Vanguard News