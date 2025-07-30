TETFund allocates over N14bn to AKSU in 15 years

…Commissions N7B Worth of New Projects

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO — The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has allocated over ₦14.47 billion to Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) over the past 15 years for the development of critical infrastructure to support learning, research, and innovation.

Chairman of the TETFund Board of Trustees and former Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, disclosed this on Monday during the commissioning of five newly completed projects at the university valued at over ₦7 billion.

According to Masari, “From 2010 to 2025, the University has received a total allocation of ₦14,476,013,835.31 under the Annual, Special, Zonal, and Special High-Impact intervention lines.”

He added that a significant portion of the funding has already been accessed, with only about ₦2.67 billion yet to be utilized as some ongoing projects near completion.

Masari commended the university’s effective use of the funds, stating, “With sustained judicious use of these funds, I am confident that the University will continue to position itself as a beacon of academic excellence and research, not only within this region but globally.”

The commissioned projects include: Faculty of Biological Sciences Building, Faculty of Physical Sciences Building, Faculty of Engineering (Phase I) Building, Faculty of Management Sciences Building and Faculty of Agriculture Laboratories, Classroom and Administrative Buildings

Reaffirming TETFund’s commitment to boosting Nigeria’s tertiary education system, Masari said, “Our mandate is clear: to ensure public tertiary institutions in Nigeria are adequately equipped with the physical infrastructure necessary to enhance teaching, learning, and research.”

He urged the university community to maintain the new facilities diligently and assured continued support for further development.

Responding, Vice Chancellor of AKSU, Prof. Nse Essien, said the newly commissioned projects will significantly transform the university’s academic environment, adding 189 new offices, 51 classrooms, 40 state-of-the-art laboratories, and over 230 restrooms.

“These projects will enhance research, especially in key fields like environmental biology, genetics, biotechnology, microbiology, and other sciences,” Essien noted.

He described the Faculty of Engineering building as a milestone in the university’s evolution, positioning it to train professionals critical to sectors like oil and gas, power, civil works, and information technology.

The AKSU Vice Chancellor praised TETFund for its consistent support, which he said is helping the university meet global standards and tackle regional and global challenges through education and innovation.