Tension rocks Oyo APC as Adelabu allegedly moves to impose candidate ahead of bye-election

Adelabu

By Adeola Badru

Tensions are rising within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State as allegations surfaced regarding a scheme allegedly orchestrated by Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, to impose a candidate for the upcoming bye-election.

Sources opined that Adelabu is working in concert with the APC delegate congress committee to undermine the party’s internal democratic processes ahead of the primary election in Ibadan North Federal Constituency.

The primary election scheduled for Sunday, July 20, 2025, is now at the heart of escalating tensions, following reports that Adelabu has devised a plan to impose his political ally, Mr. Wale Murphy, a former member of the Accord Party as the APC’s flag bearer.

Meanwhile, Murphy’s swift reentry into the APC has drawn criticism from dedicated party loyalists and aspirants, who alleged favouritism and backdoor manoeuvring.

Despite an earlier consensus among the Oyo State APC and all House of Representatives aspirants to adopt a direct primary system aimed at ensuring transparency and party cohesion, the APC National Secretariat overturned the decision, mandating an indirect primary instead.

The development has left many within the state chapter feeling marginalised and disrespected.

Insider accounts suggested that both the Delegate Congress Committee, led by Dr. Galadima, and the Delegate Congress Appeal Committee were allegedly stationed at Josephine Hotel in Ikolaba, Ibadan, reportedly under Adelabu’s directive.

Party members asserted that these hotel meetings were utilised to finalise a pre-arranged delegate list intended to secure victory for Mr. Murphy.

The situation reached a tipping point on Saturday when the Congress Committee convened a closed-door meeting with the Oyo State APC executive and aspirants at the party’s Oke-Ado Secretariat.

The committee announced the cancellation of the scheduled delegate congress, which was to occur that same day.

Instead, they informed stakeholders that a pre-approved delegate list, which some of the party executives said its origins still unclear, would be used for Sunday’s primary election, directly contradicting the official timetable released by the APC National Secretariat.

“This is a blatant abuse of internal party processes,” stated a senior party figure who requested anonymity.

“There are credible reports of significant sums exchanged between Chief Adelabu and members of the Delegate Committee. This is a calculated effort to impose Wale Murphy against the will of the party base in Ibadan North.”

These developments have ignited widespread outrage among APC members and House of Representatives aspirants, many of whom described the process as “rigged from the start.”

Concerns are growing that the manipulated primary could deepen divisions within the party, disenfranchise loyal members, and jeopardise the APC’s chances in the upcoming bye-election for the Ibadan North seat.

In response, party leaders and stakeholders are urging President Bola Tinubu and the APC National Secretariat to intervene decisively.

“We are appealing to the President and our party’s leadership to act swiftly and halt this dangerous trajectory.”

“What we need is a level playing field where delegates are chosen according to established guidelines, not a pre-arranged coronation orchestrated from a hotel room,” the party chieftain added.