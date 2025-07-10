Tension as gunmen kill one, injure others in Ebonyi

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

There was tension in Ekoli in Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following the killing of one person and the injuring of many by suspected armed men in the area.

Eyewitness account claimed that a group known as Catcham Boys killed a man named Udu Nnachi Uzor in his house at Ndenworo village in the community.

His wife, Onyinye, who witnessed the incident, narrated that the hoodlums, numbering about 20, accompanied and aided by suspected soldiers and police who stormed their house at about midday and asked about her husband.

“They moved straight into the room and shot him dead. He was shot by one of the Catcham members known as ‘Deri,'” she said.

She said her husband’s remains have been deposited at the morgue.

Recounting the incident, a community leader, Chief Etta Egor, said the Catcham vigilante group has been wreaking havoc and causing unnecessary tension in Ekoli-Edda.

“We sighted them going into the villages armed with pump-action rifles in the company of police men and soldiers. We were wondering what the problem was this time around.

“Suddenly, we started hearing gunshots and when we rushed to the house of Nnachi Uzor, he had dropped dead already. We met the wife and family members crying. We don’t know the crime Ekoli has committed that the government has allowed these people to be attacking and killing our innocent Youths like this?” He recounted.

Sources said a moving MAC truck belonging to the former council chairman, which was diverted by the men, was still missing.

There has been tension in the community since last month after some attacks by suspected political thugs which saw one person killed and property worth millions of naira destroyed.

A former Chairman of the local government and former House of Assembly member, Dr. Eni Chima and his younger brother, Chima Chima, escaped death during the attack with the SUV car of the politician riddled with bullets.

The brothers were subsequently banished for seven years by some members of the community on the allegation of promoting communal war.

The banishment which caused tension in the community, was heightened following the latest killing of another person.