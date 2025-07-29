Teen-led NGO fights poverty, inequality with business grants for widows, vulnerable women

By Esther Onyegbula

A non-governmental organization,Capital For Her, founded by 16-year-old Emmanuella Olamide Folorunsho has disbursed over N6 million in business grants to support widows,

disadvantaged women, including women in rural communities

The initiative aims not only to provide financial relief but also to empower them to achieve economic independence.

These funds are aimed at supporting vulnerable women to become self-sufficient and ensuring that their children can continue their education without disruption

What began in March with just 11 beneficiaries has now expanded to 20 widows for the June edition, thanks to the vision and determination of Olamide, who redirected her midnight snack allowance to fund the program.

“This project is about more than money; it’s about restoring hope and helping women rebuild their lives through sustainable businesses,” said Olamide, teenage founder and convener of the initiative.

The organization, under the supervision of its Executive Director and Matron, Mrs. Veronica Folorunsho, provides not just financial support but also mentorship, business guidance, and educational assistance for the children of widows.

According to Mrs. Veronica Folorunsho, “The loss of a husband is not just emotional, it’s often the loss of financial security and identity. Through this program, we are rewriting that narrative.”

“This is not just charity; it’s an investment. We want these women to grow businesses, reclaim their confidence, and uplift their families,” she added.

The grants, which go up to N500,000, have enabled beneficiaries to either start or scale existing small businesses in areas such as poultry farming, garri processing, and retail. The impact has already begun to ripple through their lives.

Beyond economic empowerment, the initiative supports essential needs, including healthcare and school fees for children, ensuring holistic support for widows and their families.

“By investing in both mothers and their children, we are not just addressing immediate needs, we are building a stronger, more empowered generation,” said Project Coordinator, Ms. Folorunsho.

As Nigeria grapples with ongoing economic challenges, Capital For Her shines as a beacon of hope, bridging the gap between social welfare and sustainable development.

“We believe that empowering widows strengthens families and builds stronger societies. These women are not victims, they are survivors, entrepreneurs, and leaders in their own right,” said Mrs. Folorunsho.

One of the recipients, Toyin Omadoku, who expanded her poultry business with the grant, said: “This grant has changed our lives. I can now provide for my children and give them the education they deserve. My hope has been restored.”

Another beneficiary, Toyin Adeyemo from Ibadan, said, “I revived my garri processing venture after years of financial struggle.”

“With the N500,000 grant, I can now buy cassava in bulk at lower prices, increasing my profit margin. I also plan to invest in better equipment to enhance production efficiency and quality,” she explained.

The teenage-led movement, with its blend of vision, empathy, and impact, continues to rewrite the narrative for widow, offering not just support, but a path to dignity, purpose, and prosperity.