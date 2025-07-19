Tears, gratitude as Nigerians bid former House of Reps member, Asoluka, farewell

…Rare to find people praised after death-Obi

…He was more than a friend- Elumelu

…Utomi, Peterside, Ikuforiji, others, celebrate Asoluka’s impact

By Evelyn Usman

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, Chairman of United Bank for Africa, Mr. Tony Elumelu, and Nigerian political economist and management expert, Prof. Pat Utomi, Thursday, joined other political leaders and top industry players in a chorus of tributes at the Night of Tribute for Dr. Chris Asoluka, held at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The late Asoluka, a former member of the House of Representatives where he served as Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Appropriations, died on May 10, 2025, in Owerri, Imo State, at the age of 70.

Obi praised Asoluka’s legacy of goodness in a country where, he noted, it is rare to find people widely praised after death. Addressing Asoluka’s family, he said, “Nneka and all the children, I am sure you are happy today for having a wonderful husband and a wonderful father. Look at all the good things being said about your father. It is not easy in Nigeria today to say good things about people.

“If God is looking for bad people, Nigeria has a large crop of them. But sometimes, He takes the good ones so that we can learn our lessons. May God Almighty, who called him home, grant him eternal life and continue to bless the family always,” Obi said.

Business titan Elumelu, who spoke with visible emotion, recounted how working closely with Asoluka’s daughter forged an even deeper connection, turning professional ties into an unbreakable family bond. He said: “My team spent all these years working with me, and through that I created a bond with the family. I see many pieces of her family as part of me, as an essential partner. We will miss him for his wisdom, for being the fifth component of leadership that holds everything together. But let us put our hands together and celebrate what he stood for.”

From public figures to professional associates, each speaker painted the portrait of a patriot who bridged generations, united diverse voices, and left an indelible mark on policy, mentorship, and civic life.

Former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, described the deceased as a great builder “whose intellect and humility earned him respect across social classes. He was a master of public policy, legislative processes, and he poured himself out for the good of this country,” Peterside said.

He attributed much of his own success as NIMASA DG to the late Asoluka, saying: “If I had any credit at NIMASA, 60% belonged to Dr. Chris. He was among the few Nigerians who bridged expert knowledge and the marketplace.”

Former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, described him as a trusted ally, advisor, and teacher who embodied intellect, integrity, and uncommon humility that transcended politics, regions, and generations.

He said: “Chris was not just a friend to me. He was a brother,my go-to person whenever there were knotty legislative issues to address. They say in the grand theatre of public service, only a few can walk the stage with the rare combination of intellect, humility, and integrity. Fewer still leave behind footprints so deeply engraved in leadership, mentorship, and nation-building that their actions speak louder than their presence ever demanded. Such was the life and legacy of Dr. Chris Asoluka,the polymath, the patriot, the caravan of steadfastness.”

Ikuforiji added: “Perhaps what set him apart the most was his commitment to human capital development and youth empowerment. Chris understood that the true wealth of a nation is not its natural resources but the lives it uplifts. In a society deeply polarised along political and tribal lines, his voice was one of unity and encouragement. To many, he was Dr. Chris Asoluka; to young professionals, a mentor; to Nigeria, a patriot; and to me, a trusted ally, brother, and one of my greatest supporters. Though he sadly passed at 70, his legacy is timeless,reminding us that true greatness lies not in power held but in trust earned and kept.”

Political economy and management expert Prof. Utomi described the late Asoluka as a man who blended deep intellect, character, and a tireless work ethic with rare humility. Utomi recounted their decades-long friendship, shared projects, and the late Asoluka’s dedication to uplifting others.

“Chris embodied the motto of his alma mater: ‘Work hard, play hard.’ We had set plans to revive the Centre for Applied Economics to explore ocean-facing cities and the blue economy. Now, I don’t know what to do anymore, but we cannot question God. Chris lived love so deeply that you saw it in his family, friends, and for Nigeria itself.”

A friend of 55 years, Ken Orji, expressed gratitude for crossing paths with the late Asoluka, who was a year ahead of him at Government Secondary School Owerri. He said they never had a misunderstanding, despite sometimes differing ideologies.

Among the night’s most poignant moments were words from those Dr. Asoluka mentored and inspired. One of them, Linus Okorie, said: “He never held back knowledge. He shaped us to be better than we thought possible.” He recalled how the deceased once accompanied the then-governor of Imo State to his alma mater while Okorie was head boy ,a moment that changed his life.

Many noted his rare ability to remain principled even in Nigeria’s turbulent political waters. “He was a man you could trust with power and know it wouldn’t change him,” a former colleague said. His commitment to intellectual rigour and fairness, they agreed, was matched by a warmth that made him approachable to all.

‘Our love defeats mortality’ — Daughter Somachi

In deeply personal words, his daughter, Somachi Chris-Asoluka, described a bond that was more than father and daughter: “It was the honour of my life to be your daughter,” she said, remembering how she dropped everything to become his “executive medical assistant” in his final days.

“Though I can’t see him in his Nike face cap and jeans, I still feel him around me. Daddy, we will take your legacy higher so the world never forgets the name Chris Asoluka. I will love you now, always, and in all lifetimes. Daddy’s real legacy is not gold or silver, but the good name he left behind.”

Her brother, Lemachi Chris-Asoluka, remembered their evolution from father and son to close friends: “It’s a beautiful transition when you move from a father to a friend; you can speak as men.” He said they bonded over boxing and football, even supporting rival clubs. “He taught me true success was not about what you buy, but about how many lives you bless,” Lemachi shared.

Their youngest, Jamachi, was mentioned as the one who carried their late father’s easy humour and social warmth.

I chose to celebrate my husband-widow

With quiet strength, Mrs. Nneka Asoluka spoke of her choice to honour her husband’s life rather than mourn him in the traditional way. She said: “We are celebrating my husband. He was a great man. I wore his name as a badge.” She recalled how he disliked the idea of corpses flown home, believing it was better to “die where you want to be buried”—and that, she noted, was exactly what happened.

She spoke of the freedom he gave her in marriage and urged men to take a clue from her late husband: “Make your wives independent, not dependent at every step. That’s what keeps me standing. Sometimes it feels like he just travelled. Maybe that’s God preparing me. I sleep well, and I am at peace. It doesn’t mean I don’t miss him,I do. But I had what many only dream of, and I thank God.”

Earlier, during the Service of Songs organised by the Diocese of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) at Our Saviour’s Church, Tafawa Balewa Square, Archdeacon Uche Anya-Chinedu, in his sermon, enjoined the bereaved family and friends to give thanks to God in all situations, quoting 1 Thessalonians 5:18. He reminded everyone present that being alive is by God’s grace, even though he acknowledged it may be hard to give thanks while grieving. He quoted Psalm 90:10, noting that the deceased passed at 70 years,an accomplished man according to the mandate in the verse. He encouraged the family to take solace in the hope of resurrection and urged all present to live ready for eternity.