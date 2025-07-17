Taxi drivers try to talk to me; men have audacity – Kim Oprah laments

Kim Oprah

Reality TV star and media personality, Kim Oprah, has expressed frustration over the kind of men who often approach her.

She spoke on Thursday during an appearance on BTS reality show, sharing her experiences with men who, despite not meeting her standards, still boldly attempt to woo her.

“I had taxi drivers trying to talk to me. Men have audacity, you know?” she said.

“Yeah, like when you travel abroad, you know how it is there. Damn, they don’t really care now. They can talk to anybody. Anybody is within right of speech, you know?

“I’ve had people try to speak to me. Immigration officers, like this, aha, they don’t worry. But then the people that, you know, what you want to attract, those ones, they shy away.

“They shy away from trying to talk to you and whatnot. But it’s even better if you shy away because that means you’re not for me, so it’s okay.”

Despite her complaints, Kim Oprah maintained a hopeful outlook, stating that the right man will come at the right time.

“The one that’s meant for me will eventually come and will stay,” she said.