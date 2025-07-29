Taraba senators move to restore collapsed Namnai bridge, visit FERMA boss

Senators Haruna Manu and David Jimkuta on Tuesday paid a working visit to the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to find ways and means to restore the collapsed Namnai bridge.

Recall that the bridge collapsed in August 2024, and to date nothing meaningful has been done to fix the Federal facility.

Disturbed by this development, both Taraba Senators, accompanied by a colleague, Senator Babangida Oseni from Jigawa decided to discuss the issues surrounding the long delay to fix the bridge.

While responding to their queries, the Managing Director of FERMA, Engr Chukwuemeka Agbasi, said a proper evaluation will be carried out by the agency and make necessary arrangements.

Senator Manu thanked him after the meeting, saying, ” do whatever it will take to ensure that a restoration plan is carried out