Taraba: No single agency can tackle security threats alone – Gov. Kefas

By Femi Bolaji, JALINGO

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has emphasised that no single security agency can effectively address the complex security challenges confronting the country without inter-agency collaboration and synergy.

Speaking in Jalingo during the closing ceremony of a two-week capacity-building training organised by the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Kefas, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Gebon Kataps, noted that shared intelligence, coordination, and mutual trust among security agencies remain critical to the success of Nigeria’s collective security efforts.

He said, “As we reflect on the significance of this training, it is essential to recognise that security is a collective responsibility.

“The safety of our communities depends on the readiness and professionalism of our security personnel.

“In today’s world, the threats we face are increasingly sophisticated, and our response must be equally adept.”

Kefas added that the era of siloed security operations is no longer viable and called for strengthened collaboration among agencies.

According to him, “No single agency can tackle these challenges alone.

“It is imperative that we work together, share information and coordinate our efforts to achieve a common goal.”

The governor commended the participants, instructors, and trainers for their dedication throughout the training period and reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting security agencies with resources and logistics to maintain peace and order in the state.

Also speaking at the event, Commander of 6 Brigade, Brig. Gen. Kingsley Uwa, said the training was designed to enhance operational efficiency and foster collaboration among security agencies working across Taraba State.

He explained that the participants have acquired valuable knowledge that will enable them to better serve and protect communities within the state.

He urged the participants to apply the skills gained and continue to seek further learning opportunities.