Taraba Govt warns against politicizing Deputy Governor’s medical leave

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The Taraba State Government has clarified that the recent appointment of Dr. Emmanuel Lawson Hassan to oversee administrative functions in the Office of the Deputy Governor is a temporary arrangement, not a replacement for Deputy Governor Alhaji Aminu Alkali Abubakar, who is currently on medical leave.

This clarification was made during a press conference in Jalingo by the Special Adviser on Political Matters to Governor Agbu Kefas, Professor Josiah Kente, in response to what he described as “misleading narratives” and the “unnecessary tension” being stirred in certain quarters.

Professor Kente explained that Dr. Lawson’s role is purely administrative and was introduced in good faith to ensure the continued smooth operation of government activities during the Deputy Governor’s absence.

“It is neither a replacement nor a usurpation of the Deputy Governor’s mandate,” Kente stated. “Rather, it is a stop-gap measure to ensure the office continues to function effectively in the interest of governance and service delivery to the people of Taraba State.”

He condemned attempts by certain individuals and groups to politicize or assign religious meaning to the decision, warning that such interpretations are divisive and unhelpful.

“Dr. Emmanuel Lawson’s appointment has nothing to do with religion. It is not a permanent substitution, but a temporary administrative oversight of duties within the office,” he added.

Kente reassured the public that Governor Kefas remains in close contact with Deputy Governor Abubakar and his family, and continues to wish him a full and speedy recovery.

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to transparency, inclusiveness, and unity, emphasizing that actions taken by the government are guided solely by the imperative of effective governance.

Professor Kente also called on political actors, religious leaders, community stakeholders, and citizens to remain focused on supporting the administration’s developmental agenda in the areas of security, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and youth empowerment.