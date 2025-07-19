TAPE 2025: Night of praise, power, purpose at The Rock Cathedral

R-L: Mrs Nkiru Adekoya, Mrs Grace Onosode, Ifeanyi Adefarasin, Co-Pastor of All House On The Rock and Paul Adefarasin, The Metropolitan of All House On The Rock.

By Moses Nosike

The African Praise Experience returned to The Rock Cathedral in Lekki in full splendour. Thousands gathered from across Nigeria and beyond for a worship encounter marked by vibrant music, fervent intercession and a singular focus on Jesus.



Hosted by Pastor Paul Adefarasin, Metropolitan Senior Pastor of House On The Rock, TAPE once again affirmed its place as one of Africa’s foremost celebrations of indigenous gospel excellence and Spirit-breathed unity.



In spite of the rescheduled start time prompted by the Lagos State elections, the cathedral overflowed with worshippers whose hunger for God outweighed every logistical shift. At the height of the evening, the entire congregation lifted one voice in prayer for Lagos and the forthcoming polls, declaring peace, wisdom and divine direction over our nation.



An iconic roster of ministers, Dunsin Oyekan, Nathaniel Bassey, Minister GUC, Israel Houghton, Adeyinka Alaseyori, Limo Blaze, Emma OMG, Onos Ariyo, Prinx Emmanuel and others poured out their distinct sounds and anointing, yet the atmosphere remained steadfastly centered on Christ.



The worship was immersive, with spontaneous praise, bold declarations of faith and lingering moments of reverence that lingered late into the night. In that charged atmosphere, Pastor Paul challenged every believer to refuse the safety of familiarity: “Step out of the boat. We are water-walkers-dare, be bold and have faith. The waves that threaten to bury you are the very platform God will use to carry you.”

The charge ignited the room, framing what many described as a prophetic, life-altering encounter.



Beyond music, TAPE 2025 underscored the power of community and the significance of African gospel as a cultural force. It was more than a concert; it was a declaration of hope, faith and togetherness at a time our nation needs it most.



The experience overflow continued on Sunday, July 13 with “The Experience Overflow.”

This special service also at The Rock Cathedral featured Limoblaze, Bidemi Olaoba, Sound of Salem and other anointed voices, carrying forward the same spirit of praise and impartation for the entire House On The Rock family and the online global audience.

Worshippers unable to attend physically joined the live stream on the official House On The Rock YouTube and Facebook channels.