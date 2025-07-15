Tantita: Niger Delta leader urges protection of national interest

In a strong call for national unity and patriotism, renowned Niger Delta leader, Populist High Chief Wellington Bobo, the Oroupawei of Gbaramatu Kingdom, has urged Nigerians to set aside ethnic sentiments and prioritize national interest in efforts to safeguard the nation’s vital oil and gas assets.

Speaking to journalists in Warri, Delta State, High Chief Bobo commended the remarkable achievements of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited — the private surveillance company engaged by the Federal Government to protect Nigeria’s oil and gas pipelines — under the leadership of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

According to the respected traditional leader, Tantita has demonstrated that indigenous capacity can yield outstanding results when given the opportunity and support, especially in matters of national interest.

“Tantita has delivered by saving our environment, particularly our fauna, which was badly damaged by illegal oil bunkering. They have not only protected critical pipeline infrastructure but also significantly boosted crude oil production by tackling oil theft and illegal bunkering. The facts are there for all to see,” Chief Bobo stated.

He called on ethnic leaders across the region, particularly from the Urhobo, Ijaw, and Itsekiri communities, to guide their youths away from inflammatory rhetoric that could incite unrest, stressing the importance of acknowledging the positive impact made by Tompolo and his team instead of casting aspersions.

Chief Bobo further asserted that the success of Tantita Security and the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), under its current leadership, should serve as a model for national cohesion and development.

“Let us put ethnicity aside. This is not about Ijaw, Urhobo, Itsekiri, or any tribe. This is about Nigeria. If something is working, we must support it in the interest of national development. Tantita and the PAP are excellent examples of how local content can thrive when driven by sincerity and commitment,” he said.

In the same vein, he praised the PAP Administrator, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, for his inclusive and strategic approach in engaging key stakeholders across the Niger Delta. Bobo noted that Dr. Otuaro’s leadership has ushered in a new era of peace, stability, and delivery on the core mandate of the Amnesty Programme.

“Dr. Otuaro’s leadership of the Amnesty Office has brought renewed confidence and inclusion. His grassroots-oriented approach and open-door policy are commendable. He understands the terrain and the aspirations of our people,” Bobo added.

He therefore urged the Federal Government to consolidate the progress made so far by deepening its collaboration with homegrown actors like Tompolo and Dr. Otuaro, who, according to him, enjoy the trust and confidence of the Niger Delta people.

Chief Bobo also used the opportunity to appeal to ex-agitators and youth leaders across the region to sustain their support for ongoing peace-building efforts and to embrace skills acquisition and empowerment programmes available through government initiatives.

His remarks come amid widespread commendation of Tantita’s role in significantly raising Nigeria’s daily crude oil output, curbing large-scale oil theft, and restoring calm to formerly volatile oil-producing communities.

As the nation continues to grapple with economic challenges and strives to strengthen security nationwide, High Chief Bobo’s statement is being seen by many as a timely message of unity and patriotic responsibility.

He also advised political leaders to act promptly and decisively whenever tensions begin to rise, stressing that:

“Peace-building is a democratic task for all peace-loving Nigerians. Leaders must intervene early before issues escalate into full-blown crises.”