Taiwan hails Nigeria’s diplomatic ties with St. Lucia, Caribbean states

By Nkiruka Nnorom

TAIWAN’S Representative/Head of Mission in the country, Andy Yih-Ping Liu, has congratulated Nigeria’s fresh diplomatic engagements with St. Lucia and the Caribbean states.

Liu, in a statement, asserted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s most successful state visit to the Caribbean nation of Saint Lucia was truly a landmark achievement in Nigeria’s diplomacy. Recall that President Tinubu embarked on a state visit to St Lucia to strengthen the ancestral, economic, cultural and diaspora ties between Nigeria and the Caribbean nation.

The visit, described as rare and historic, marked the first official state visit by any African leader to St Lucia since Nelson Mandela’s visit in 1998.

Liu welcomed the opportunity to strengthen Nigeria-Taiwan relations, particularly in areas where the country has comparative advantage, saying that Taiwan was ready to share its knowledge and technology with Nigeria.

The statement read: “We, the people and government of Taiwan, wholeheartedly congratulate H. E. President Tinubu for his visions and concrete actions of extending Nigeria’s connection with the Caribbean island state, just like Taiwan has made diplomatically with St. Lucia.

“Taiwan and St. Lucia, as well as three other Caribbean island nations, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Haiti, have long established diplomatic relations with full-fledged embassies setting in each other’s capitals.

“Our diplomatic presence of embassies, together with Development and Technical Aid of medical, agricultural, women and youth empowering, trade and investment strengthening, sustainable development, etc., have truly assisted St. Lucia as well as other Caribbean nations to grow well economically and socially.”

Liu noted that during President Tinubu’s visit, he would have toured some facilities jointly developed by the Taiwanese government and St. Lucian authorities.

“We’re proud to offer our helping hands that produce fruitful results, and we certainly welcome wholeheartedly that Nigeria will also be joining this humanitarian and economic collaborations in the Caribbean area.

“We are extremely delighted to witness President Tinubu graciously receiving the conferment of Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Lucia, K.C.O.S.L, in recognition of his efforts to strengthen ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

‘’This has showcased His Excellency’s visionary exploration and escalation of Nigeria’s ever-growing international status, and his grand movements in deepening the collaboration with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, OECS.

“Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, that H. E. President Tinubu has met in St. Lucia, visited Taiwan to attend President Ching-Te Lai’s inauguration ceremony on May 20th, 2024.

‘’Also, St. Lucia’s Senate President Madam Alvina Reynolds, and President Tinubu has also met, visited Taiwan to attend our National Day celebrations on October 10th, 2024.

‘’All these have demonstrated how cordially the diplomatic relations between Taiwan and St. Lucia have been, and our bilateral cooperation have truly showcased Taiwan is such an indispensible and healthy partner for St. Lucia, as well as other Caribbean nations.

“Taiwan has survived the heavy pressure from across the Taiwan Strait, and flourished outstandingly in the world, both democratically and economically on nation building.

“We the Taiwanese people are privileged to share our advanced know-how and technology to any country globally, so that we can work together in weathering through all sorts of challenges.

‘’Therefore, once again, we would like to congratulate President Tinubu’s diplomatic achievements in his landmark State Visit to St. Lucia, and also sincerely express our goodwill for any future strengthening of Nigeria-Taiwan relations, either in this great nation of Nigeria or in our shared diplomatic allies of St Lucia and the Caribbean states.

“Taiwan remains humble and ready to share its vast knowledge with Nigeria in various fields of comparative advantages, and we would appreciate deeply that President Tinubu and Nigeria to view and regard Taiwan as a most advanced and developed, healthy partner, to build substantial relations, like what we have contributed and collaborated in Saint Lucia.’’