TAFTA’s TALP X returns with electrifying showcase of theatre and music at Terra Kulture

Lagos, Nigeria — July 2025 — The curtains have fallen, but the energy from the latest edition of TALP X still lingers. Held on Saturday, July 19, 2025 at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos the quarterly showcase by Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) once again brought together bold storytelling, rich performances and electrifying entertainment, leaving audiences deeply moved, inspired and wanting more.

From 2 pm to 5 pm, the stage came alive with four thought-provoking and genre-blending productions created and performed by TAFTA trainees. This edition of TALP X reinforced why the platform continues to be a vital space for emerging creative voices in Nigeria.

Among the standout moments of the day was Gbas Gbos, a laugh-out-loud family drama that hilariously unraveled the ripple effects of a heated domestic dispute. The absurdity and tension that followed sparked conversations about culture, relationships and personal responsibility.

You Say! lightened the atmosphere with its feel-good fusion of live music and stand-up comedy. The performance had the audience clapping, laughing and nodding in rhythm as relatable stories were delivered with charm and wit.

In contrast, Endgame offered a gripping and emotional exploration of toxic relationships and the lingering scars they leave behind. It was sobering, raw and an important reminder of the need for self-worth and boundaries.



Closing the show was Jigida, a striking socio-political drama that challenged patriarchal traditions and highlighted the power of collective resistance. The audience watched in awe as a community of women turned the tables on a broken system in a performance that was both haunting and triumphant.

Reflecting on the experience, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, media personality and actress, who is the TAFTA brand Ambassador said ”I learnt a lot. I was entertained, it was educative and I will do it again. Shout out to TAFTA and BAP.”

Mr. JO Umoibom, Academy Lead at TAFTA, emphasized the importance of the showcase to the Academy’s mission: “At Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA), we believe that when we train our participants, we give them this opportunity to practice what they have learnt. From learnings and rehearsals to today, they are performing on the biggest theater stage in Nigeria.”

Terra academy for the arts TAFTA, an initiative of the multiple award winning theatre and film director Bolanle Austen-Peters, is a creative learning institution offering free world-class training in scriptwriting, sound design, lighting design, animation, art business and entrepreneurship. Through a combination of digital and in-person instruction, it equips young Nigerians with the skills, tools and mentorship they need to thrive in the creative industry.

As part of TAFTA’s hands-on learning approach, participants who complete their training are grouped into production teams to collaboratively develop and stage original plays. TALP (TAFTA Action Learning Project) is the culmination of this journey — a platform where learning is transformed into a compelling theatrical experience.

Produced in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, TALP X continues to serve as an experiential platform that showcases the remarkable talent, creativity and growth of young Nigerian creatives.

With a sold out show, the July edition of TALP X was a resounding success and a clear reflection of the future of African storytelling, vibrant, fearless and deeply resonant.