Swish Fusion’ll bridge gaps in Africa’s key sectors – Akhimie

By Ephraim Oseji

Founder and Convener of Swish Fusion, Theophilus Akhimie, has said Swish Fusion seeks to address challenges in Africa’s retail, media and tech sectors through collaboration and exposure.

Akhimie said this at the first edition of the Swish Fusion Tech and Media Summit, Conference and Expo, known as Swish Fusion 25, themed: ‘Africa: Big Wins and New Breaks.’

At this event, Samsung introduced new devices and artificial intelligence features, including live translation tools.

Speaking at the summit, Head of Mobile eXperience Group, West Africa at Samsung Electronics, Joy Tim-Ayoola, shared how the brand is embedding AI into mobile ecosystems to change user experience across Africa.

Also speaking, Head of Partnerships & Alliances/Enterprise Transformation 5G2B at MTN, Njideka Jack, outlined the company’s strategy to expand 5G infrastructure nationwide. She highlighted how broader access to 5G will shape Nigeria’s business environment, support startups, and create new digital opportunities.

Another speaker, a branding strategist based in Atlanta, USA, Pete Canalichio, addressed the role of creativity in unlocking new solutions and how organisations can merge ideas with execution.