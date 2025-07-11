Suspects in Rivers LG Administrator’s assault now in custody – Police

Adepoju

The Police Command in Rivers has confirmed that two suspects declared wanted in connection to a recent violent attack on a public office holder in the state are now in custody.

A recent widely circulated video showed about 30 hoodlums wielding machetes, assaulting the Sole Administrator of Ahoada East Council, Goodluck Iheanachor, and allegedly coercing him into resigning from office.

Following the incident, the police declared Iheanachor’s Chief Security Officer (CSO), Hector Ekakita and Chief of Staff (COS), Aloni Olodi, wanted for their alleged roles in the assault.

However, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the command’s spokesperson, told journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday that both suspects had voluntarily presented themselves to the police to aid the ongoing investigation.

“Ekakita and Olodi, who are the alleged masterminds of the criminal conspiracy, stealing, and assault occasioning harm, reported to the Rivers State Police Command Headquarters on July 10.

“They were promptly interviewed by the Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, and his management team,” she stated.

Iringe-Koko further explained that following the preliminary interview, the suspects were handed over to the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for further investigation.

She called on members of the public with useful information regarding the incident to come forward, assuring them of confidentiality and protection of their identity.

The police, she noted, would be relying on the invaluable cooperation and assistance of residents to ensure that justice would be served in the case involving Iheanachor.

“We assure the public that investigations into this matter will be thorough and transparent,” she concluded. (NAN)