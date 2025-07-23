Suspected cultists arrested in Ondo

Ondo map

…For attacking students in exam hall, plotting to disrupt SUG election

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—Police detectives in Ondo State, have arrested a 21-year-old suspected notorious cultist, Owolabi Tobiloba, who led his members to attack a student inside an examination hall at Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo area of the state.

Police source said the suspect attacked and assaulted one 29-year-old Fajorin Femi on July 9, about 9a.m.

The suspect was arrested by a team of police detectives led by the Divisional police Officer, DPO, at Otapete, Owo

He reportedly confessed to being a member of the Eiye confraternity and that he was initiated in 2020 by one “Canty.”

Meanwhile, the police command has arrested another suspected notorious cultist and long-wanted fugitive, linked to a series of violent cult-related attacks, including murder and other heinous crimes within Ondo town and its environs.

The state Police Commissioner, Adebowale Lawal, said the suspect “on July 15, 2025, about 1400hrs, operatives of the command, acting on credible intelligence, successfully tracked down and arrested one Muhammed Taofeeq, 28 years of age, a known and active member of the proscribed Alora Confraternity.

“The suspect, who had been on the command’s wanted list for a considerable period, was apprehended in his hideout in Ile-Oluji, where he had gone into concealment after escaping arrest in Ondo town.

“It will be recalled that on July 13, 2025, about 2245hrs, suspected cultists of the Alora Confraternity launched an unprovoked and violent attack at Template Club and Bar in Ondo, during which several innocent individuals were injured.

“Preliminary investigations have linked Muhammed Taofeeq to this attack, along with other violent crimes including suspected murder, armed assault, and cult rivalry clashes that have disrupted public peace in the area.

“Furthermore, intelligence at the disposal of the command revealed that the suspect was actively plotting a massive and deadly attack aimed at disrupting the forthcoming Students’ Union Government, SUG, election at the Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji.

“He had reportedly concluded arrangements to launch coordinated attacks before, during, and after the election process, in a bid to instill fear, manipulate the outcome, and assert dominance on behalf of his cult group.

“The timely arrest of the suspect has effectively neutralized the impending threat, and his detention has so far yielded critical leads toward dismantling the broader cultist network responsible for widespread insecurity in the region.”