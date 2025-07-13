Supporting TANTITA Security’s Pipeline Surveillance Efforts — A step towards a secure Niger Delta

Tompolo

By Perewei Kazeem

The recent controversy hovering around the TANTITA security contract in the Niger Delta has been a subject of bickering among some ethnic groups and key stakeholders. Specifically, some have raised concerns and objections to the contract, citing various reasons from their stand points. However, a closer distillation and assessment of the facts and context reveals that these claims and reasons are unfounded and misguided, especially when most of the concerns raised in the other side of the divide are still not being substantiated.

It is important to note that, as the Niger Delta region continues to grapple with security challenges, consolidation of the relative peace and oil theft, the role of TANTITA Security in protecting the waterways and assets cannot be over-emphasized. The federal government in its wisdom made an informed decision to have given their nod to TANTITA security which possess local knowledge and expertise that is essential to effective security operations. The President Tinubu’s administration recognizes this sacred reality and seeks to leverage TANTITA’s knowledge and expertise to enhance the security of the region’s oil infrastructure.

As a people, we have long been custodians of the region’s rich natural resources, and our ancestral lands have been the backbone of Nigeria’s oil economy. It is only fair and reasonable that they are adequately protected. Besides, TANTITA’s intimate knowledge of the creeks and waterways makes the organisation uniquely qualified to contribute to the success of pipeline surveillance. Therefore, the unique knowledge, expertise, historical connection and indigenous nature of the organisation make it indispensable partner in the quest for security and development in the Niger Delta.

Prior to the advent of TANTITA Security Service Limited, the Niger Delta region was known for its disturbing trajectory of pipeline vandalism, oil theft, and other forms of insecurity, which have not only undermined the region’s economic potential but also posed significant environmental and social risks. In recent times, TANTITA Security’s pipeline surveillance efforts have emerged as a beacon of hope in the quest to secure the region’s oil infrastructure and promote economic stability. TANTITA Security’s commitment to protecting the Niger Delta’s pipelines and oil assets is a welcome development that deserves support from all stakeholders. TANTITA’s efforts to prevent oil theft, vandalism, and other forms of pipeline-related crimes are crucial to ensuring the region’s economic viability and environmental sustainability.

It must be noted that, Tantita Security Services Nigerian Limited (TSSNL) owned and managed by a security veteran was awarded a pipeline surveillance contract in the Niger Delta region by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in the third quarter of 2022, its impacts has been incredibly amazing. It has protected the region’s economic interests and revenue streams; prevented environmental degradation and pollution; enhanced a safer and more stable operating environment for oil companies; and supported the government’s efforts to develop the region’s economy and infrastructure. About 89% reduction in oil losses including detecting illegal connection points, cases of theft, and illegal refinery cases has been recorded. TSSNL has also apprehended vessels, vehicles, tanker trucks, and fibre/speed boats involved in illegal operations.

As a people, we must rally behind TANTITA security’s efforts and provide the organisation with the necessary support and resources to carry out their mandate effectively. This includes providing them with the requisite funding, equipment, and personnel to enable them discharge their duties efficiently. By supporting TANTITA Security’s pipeline surveillance efforts, we can take a significant step towards securing the Niger Delta’s future and promoting economic development in the region.

It is against this backdrop that, I throw all my weights in support of TANTITA Pipeline Security Surveillance. Those calling for the revocation of the contract lack basic understanding of the efforts of TANTITA, misplaced sense of ownership and entitlement; and above all driven by primordial chauvinism. It is a truism that, opinions are free, but facts are sacred, and that those raising concerns are not just traditional enemies of the Niger Delta, but are also unpatriotic citizens. Indeed, they have clearly demonstrated a lack of understanding of the contract’s purpose and objectives, ignorance of the demographic realities and complexities of the Niger Delta region; and are based on a misplaced sense of entitlement.

If we really cherish development and sustained peaceful co-existence, we must prioritize the security and integrity of the region’s oil infrastructure and support strategic initiatives that promote collective development and prosperity. The TANTITA security contract is a step in the right direction, and it deserves the support and cooperation of patriotic Nigerians.

With TANTITA, oil Infrastructure is safe!

With TANTITA, Sustained Peace in the Niger Delta is guaranteed

With TANTITA, the waterways are safe for sustainable development!