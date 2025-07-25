Support Tinubu’s re-election bid, Bauchi youth leader urges Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso

By Charly Agwam

BAUCHI — In response to recent criticisms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration by former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a youth leader and supporter of the president, Khamis Musa Darazo, has called on the political heavyweight to support Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Kwankwaso had recently decried what he termed the neglect of northern Nigeria in the distribution of developmental projects by the current administration.

However, addressing reporters in Bauchi on Friday, Darazo said the criticism was premature and unfair, noting that Nigeria is too vast for simultaneous development across all regions.

“I think Kwankwaso’s criticism is coming too early. He knows that Nigeria is too big to develop all at once,” Darazo said. “The president is doing his best to move the country forward. What we need to do is support him in building a better Nigeria, especially for the poor.”

He urged the former governor to rally behind President Tinubu’s efforts and help ensure he secures a second term to complete his development agenda.

“I want to plead with Kwankwaso to support Mr. President, especially as we look toward his re-election. Let him finish the good work he has started,” he added.

Darazo assured that developmental efforts would eventually reach all parts of the country, stressing that what the administration needs is time, support, and the patience of Nigerians.

The exchange underscores the growing political tension between northern political figures and the presidency, as the Tinubu administration continues to navigate regional expectations and national priorities.