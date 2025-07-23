Super Falcons visit injured South African forward Gabriela Salgado in hospital

Some members of Nigeria’s Super Falcons have visited Gabriela Salgado, the South African forward who suffered a severe injury during Tuesday’s semi-final clash at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Salgado was stretchered off in the 88th minute of the intense match between Nigeria and South Africa, after sustaining a horrific injury that left players from both sides visibly shaken and almost inconsolable.

Despite the emotional scenes, the Super Falcons secured a dramatic 2-1 victory thanks to a late strike by Gloria Alozie, sending Nigeria into the final of the tournament.

In a statement following the incident, the South African Football Association confirmed that Salgado “sustained a fracture of the mid-shaft of her left leg” and underwent successful surgery at the Mohamed VI University Hospital in Casablanca.

The federation added that she “will be out of action for the rest of the year.”

On Wednesday, in a show of solidarity and sportsmanship, a group of Super Falcons players led by team captain Rasheedat Ajibade paid a visit to Salgado at the hospital.

During the visit, the injured forward was presented with a signed Super Falcons jersey.

“The entire Super Falcons of Nigeria family, from players and coaches to staff, were profoundly saddened to learn of the serious injury sustained by Gabriela Salgado,” a team statement read.

“We are holding Gabriela, her teammates, her family and close friends in our hearts, sending our deepest wishes for strength and resilience.”



The statement emphasised that in moments like these, “the spirit of competition fades,” and is replaced by compassion and support for a fellow athlete. “We stand firmly alongside Banyana Banyana in solidarity,” it added.

Nigeria is set to face host nation Morocco in the WAFCON final on Saturday as they pursue a record-extending 10th title.

