Super Falcons captain Ajibade calls out CAF over WAFCON ‘kitchen’ rooms

By Ayobami Okerinde

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has criticised the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over the quality of accommodation provided for players at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

In an Instagram story posted on Thursday, the 25-year-old shared a photo of her assigned room, which featured two separate beds, and expressed disappointment at the poor standards, noting it was unbefitting for a continental tournament.

“Two professional women players in this kitchen-size room in a prestigious (WAFCON) @caf_online @cafwomenfootball you can do better,” she captioned the photo.

The Super Falcons arrived in Casablanca on Thursday after a brief training camp in Morocco, where they defeated Ghana 3-1 in a warm-up game.

Nigeria will kick off their WAFCON campaign on Sunday against Tunisia at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca. They will then face Botswana and Algeria in the remaining group stage matches.

Tagged ‘Mission X’, the Super Falcons earlier launched a campaign aiming for a record-extending 10th WAFCON title in Morocco.