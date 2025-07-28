Super Falcons arrive in Abuja after historic WAFCON win

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, following their triumphant return from Morocco, where they clinched their 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title.

The team touched down at 2:26 pm aboard a chartered flight and were met by jubilant fans and top government officials, including the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris; Minister of Culture and Tourism, Hanatu Musawa; and Minister for Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim.

The team is expected to parade the WAFCON trophy in an open-top bus across Abuja before heading to the Presidential Villa for a reception with President Bola Tinubu.

The Falcons made history on Saturday, coming from two goals down to defeat host nation Morocco 3–2 in a dramatic final. The Moroccans had taken a 2–0 lead by halftime through goals from Ghizlane Chebbak and Mssoudy.

Nigeria’s comeback began in the 63rd minute when Okoronkwo converted a penalty after a handball in the box. Eight minutes later, she set up Ijamilusi for the equalizer. The winning goal came in the 88th minute when Echegini poked home from a free kick.

The victory maintains Nigeria’s perfect record in WAFCON finals — 10 wins in 10 appearances — and further cements their legacy as the most successful women’s national team in Africa.

Vanguard News