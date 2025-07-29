Super Falcons: Akpodoro commends Tinubu for honouring national heroes

By Tunde Oso

Mayor of Urhoboland and Head of the Association of Urhobo Mayoral Family Crown (AUMFC), Eshanekpe Israel, popularly known as Akpodoro, has congratulated Nigeria’s female national football team, the Super Falcons, on their historic victory at the just-concluded African Women Football Championship held in Morocco.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mayor Akpodoro praised the Falcons for their display of patriotism, resilience, and the indomitable Nigerian spirit—particularly during the final match, where they came from two goals down to clinch the trophy. He described the team’s performance as a shining example of national pride and excellence on the global stage.

His commendation came in the wake of President Bola Tinubu’s generous gesture of national awards and financial gifts to the players and team officials during the team’s visit to the Presidential Villa to present the trophy. Mayor Akpodoro lauded the President’s decision to honour the team, describing it as timely, deserved, and inspirational.

“The gallantry of these young women has inscribed Nigeria’s name in gold in the hearts of well-meaning people around the world,” the Mayor said. “Their discipline, skill, and determination embody the true spirit of Nigerians. They have made us proud.”

He commended President Tinubu for awarding the national honour of the Order of the Niger (OON) to the players, alongside other rewards including $100,000 and a three-bedroom flat for each player, $50,000 for team officials, and an additional ₦10 million for each team member courtesy of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

“The OON award is a lasting testament to the value of their contribution,” Akpodoro stated. “Never before have our players received such recognition. The President has demonstrated that hard work and patriotism do not go unnoticed. Thank you, Mr. President!”

He also praised the Nigeria Governors’ Forum for their support and solidarity, noting that their collective backing of the President’s gesture reinforces national unity and appreciation for excellence.

Mayor Akpodoro urged young Nigerians to emulate the Super Falcons, whose discipline, hard work, and unity brought honour and glory to the nation.

“These heroines have inspired a generation. Their achievement is not just a football victory—it is a victory for Nigeria’s hope, identity, and global reputation,” he added.