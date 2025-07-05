Super Eagles coach Chelle calls up 35 players for CHAN camp

Super Eagles coach, Chelle

Head Coach Eric Chelle has released a 35-man provisional list for the Super Eagles B squad ahead of the 8th African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2025.

The list includes Captain Junior Nduka and Papa Daniel Mustapha, both considered key to Nigeria’s home-based national team preparations.

The CHAN tournament will be hosted in August by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament is exclusive to players competing in their domestic leagues.

A statement on Friday by Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), confirmed the list.

Forward Anas Yusuf features prominently, along with several established names in the Nigeria Premier Football League.

First-choice goalkeeper Henry Ani makes the squad, alongside defenders Waliu Ojetoye, Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, Kabiru Mohammed, and Uzondu Harrison.

Midfielders Haddi Haruna and Saviour Isaac were also included, along with forwards Sunday Megwo, Adamu Abubakar, and Godwin Obaje.

Goalkeepers Kayode Bankole and Ebenezer Harcourt have been called, as well as defenders Sodiq Ismaila and Stephen Manyo Egbe.

Midfielder Adam Aminu and forwards Atule Joseph and Temitope Vincent also earned call-ups.

Nigeria, CHAN runners-up in 2018, are placed in Group D of the 19-nation competition.

They are grouped alongside title holders Senegal, as well as Sudan and Congo.

The Super Eagles will face Senegal and Sudan at Amman Stadium, located on Zanzibar Island.

Their final group game, against Congo, will be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Olajire said all invited players must report to Remo Stars Sports Institute, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun, on Monday.

Players are to bring their international passports and valid club licenses to camp.

Provisional Super Eagles B Squad (35 players)

Goalkeepers:

Henry Ani (Enyimba), Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars), Nurudeen Badmus (Kwara United), Lawal Mustapha (Shooting Stars), Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos)

Defenders:

Sodiq Ismaila (Remo Stars), Waliu Ojewole (Ikorodu City), Bankole Afeez (Kwara United), Taiwo Abdulrafiu (Rivers United), and Uzondu Harrison (Ikorodu City).

Others are Junior Nduka (Remo Stars),

Mohammed Kabiru (Kwara United), Ngengen Leonard (Ikorodu City), Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Rangers International), Stephen Manyo Egbe (Rivers United)

Midfielders:

Adebayo Olamilekan (Remo Stars), Adejoh Ojonugwa (Abia Warriors), Saviour Isaac (Rangers International), Musa Zayyad (El-Kanemi Warriors), and Haddi Haruna (Remo Stars).

Others are Otaniyi Taofik (Rivers United), Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes), Adam Aminu (Kano Pillars), and Michael Tochukwu (Remo Stars).

Forwards: Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United), Adamu Abubakar (Plateau United), Shola Adelani (Ikorodu City), Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars), Temitope Vincent (Plateau United), and Ijoma Anthony (Abia Warriors).

Others are Atule Joseph (Enyimba), Ayomide Cole (Ikorodu City), Sunday Megwo (Abia Warriors), Aniekeme Okon (Rivers United), and Godwin Obaje (Rangers International). (NAN)