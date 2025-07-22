Sunday Igboho seeks removal from FG’s wanted list

…calls for enhanced security in S-west

By Adeola Badru

Yoruba Nation advocate, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, widely known as Sunday Igboho, has appealed to the Federal Government to remove his name from its wanted list and to prioritise security measures in the Southwest region.

During a visit to the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, on Tuesday, Igboho sought royal support for his quest for freedom and reintegration into Nigerian society.

Arriving at the palace around 4:20 p.m., he expressed his discontent with his current situation.

“I am deeply troubled by my lack of freedom in my own homeland. I request the Federal Government to clear my name from the wanted list, as I am not a criminal.”

“My life is under threat, and I am unable to find peace in my own home. Recently, when I attempted to obtain a passport at the Nigerian embassy in Germany, I was informed that my name was flagged by the government. All I desire is to be free. The security situation in the South West is dire and requires immediate action.”

Igboho expressed heartfelt gratitude to Oba Alao for his steadfast support during his struggles, saying, “Oba Olugbon has consistently stood by me, offering encouragement and assistance. I genuinely appreciate his support.”

On region’s security, Igboho urged the government to appoint capable individuals to oversee safety in the South West.

“If I cannot be entrusted with this responsibility, then they should appoint someone qualified, and we will fully support their efforts,” he added.

In his remark, Oba Alao praised Igboho as a true patriot whose activism has significantly contributed to the rise of a Yoruba president.

He pledged royal support and committed to engaging the Alaafin of Oyo and other stakeholders to advocate Igboho’s complete freedom.

“You are not a criminal. Your dedication has been instrumental in the emergence of a Yoruba president. I urge President Bola Tinubu to grant you a pardon and restore your rights,” the monarch stated.

He also called on Southwest governors to unite in their approach to the President on Igboho’s behalf, adding , “It’s time for you to return home; enough of your time abroad.”

Oba Alao recommended Igboho for a leadership role in the Southwest’s security framework, asserting, “While the Federal Government may have its national security strategies, I believe Sunday Igboho is well-suited for this responsibility. I will formally recommend him to the governors and President Tinubu within 48 hours.”

The Olugbon expressed confidence in the continuity of Yoruba leadership at the federal level, confidently stating, “Tinubu will serve his full term, and a Yoruba individual will occupy the presidency until 2031.”