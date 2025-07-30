Sultan of Sokoto urges end to hostilities in Gaza

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, has called for the immediate cessation of the ongoing hostilities in Gaza.

Abubakar also called for the immediate debt cancellation for low-income group countries all over the world.

A statement from Istanbul, Turkey, by Dr Danladi Bako, Kogunan Sokoto, said the Sultan disclosed this on Tuesday at the one-day World Peace Council (WPC) meeting.

The Sultan said that the Gaza conflict has left numerous women and children starving to death, with the numbers rising daily, according to the World Health Organisation.

He also examined the impact of huge debt burdens on the economies of developing countries, their consequences as well as ramifications.

He said that the cancellation of debts would tackle the wealth imbalance, abolish past exploitative policies, and reduce poverty through the equitable redistribution of wealth.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abubakar is the co-President of the Religion for WPC.

WPC is an international organisation for the promotion of peace, disarmament, and global security.

It is an anti-imperialist, democratic, and non-aligned movement that works with various national and international organizations.

The WPC advocates for national independence, social justice, environmental protection, and solidarity with liberation movements.

The meeting, which takes place every five years, was last held in Lindau, Germany and had about 60 countries in attendance.

It embraces the faithful of numerous religions like the Hindu, Bahai, Catholics, Anglicans, Jewish and Muslims as well as the Orthodox Coptic church.

The Patriarch of the City of Constantinople, Bartholomew 1, called for a global alliance of conscience and restoration of the original value systems embedded in all religions and shared by all humanity.

Bartholomew stated that this would ensure the much-needed peace and social harmony worldwide.

The two main sessions featured an extensive examination of the debt burden on low-income societies.

It also featured a session on faith, dignity, and artificial intelligence, with the attendant concerns about its effects on various cultures and religions.

The two sessions witnessed robust contributions from technocrats, religious groups, gender advocates, scholars, as well as royalty

At the end of the council meeting, a nine-point resolution, read by the Secretary-General, Dr. Francis Kuria, was unanimously adopted.

The resolution also called on World leaders to halt the genocide in Gaza immediately.

The Council’s next General Assembly meeting is scheduled for Abu Dhabi in 2030.

