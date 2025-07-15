Sultan mourns Buhari, Awujale of Ijebuland

Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO: The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has expressed condolences upon receiving the news of the demise of the immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in a London hospital on Sunday afternoon.

In an official statement released by the Media Team of the Sultan, he described the passing of Buhari as “the end of an era,” underscoring the significant contributions he made towards nation-building and his unwavering belief in the traditional institution as a pathway to achieve a Nigeria characterized by peace, unity, and prosperity.

“He was a great Nigerian leader, endowed with the qualities that commanded respect both before, during, and after his tenure as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” stated the Sultan.

He further emphasised that, “His legacy of leadership, rooted in truth, patriotism, and national integrity, will resonate in the minds of not only our generation but those yet to come. History will continue to acknowledge his contributions.”

Reflecting on Buhari’s impactful tenure, the Sultan noted, “As Military Head of State, he introduced discipline through the War Against Indiscipline (WAI). Additionally, as Federal Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, he was instrumental in establishing the only oil refineries that Nigeria has ever boasted of. Former President Muhammadu Buhari will be remembered by all of us who knew him as a leader who came, saw, and conquered.”

The Sultan, who also noted that the former president during his military and presidency times did his best for the love of the country and humanity, concluded with a prayer, saying, “May Allah grant his soul the bliss of the grave and repose his soul in Al-Jannah Firdaus. Amiin.”

The Sultan has also joined in mourning Oba Sikiru Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebu Land, who died on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

He emphasised the significant roles that Oba Adetona played as a prominent Yoruba monarch and leader of the Ogun State Muslim Council.

“His leadership has been pivotal not only in his local community but also across the broader spectrum of the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria,” he said.

“Our consolation lies in the fact that the Awujale lived a fulfilled life, dedicated to the service of Almighty Allah, his people, and the entire Nigerian Muslim community. His wisdom and guidance will be sorely missed by us, the traditional rulers of Nigeria.”

The Sultan extended his heartfelt condolences over the loss to the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the government of Ogun State, the Ogun State Muslim Council, where he served as President General, the Awujale-in-Council, the immediate family of Oba Adetona, and the cherished people of Ijebu Land.

He further prayed, “May Allah forgive his shortcomings and admit him to Al-Jannah Firdaus. Ameen.”