Study finds tummy-tuck patients still losing weight five years after

By Sola Ogundipe

Most patients undergoing “tummy tuck” surgery (abdominoplasty) to remove excess skin and tissue after weight loss continue to lose weight in the months and years after surgery, according to a follow-up study in the July issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the official medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).

In a groundbreaking study published in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, researchers have discovered that many patients who undergo tummy tuck procedures not only keep the weight off—they keep losing it.

The research, led by Dr. John Y.S. Kim of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, tracked nearly 200 abdominoplasty patients over a five-year period and revealed a surprising trend: long-term, sustained weight loss well beyond the operating room.

Known medically as abdominoplasty, the tummy tuck is typically sought by patients who have experienced massive weight loss and are left with excess sagging skin. Surgeons have long observed anecdotal evidence of further weight loss after these procedures—but this is one of the first studies to quantify it.

Abdominoplasty is a cosmetic surgical procedure to improve the appearance of the abdomen. In 2023, ASPS Member Surgeons performed more than 170,000 abdominoplasties, according to ASPS statistics. Many of these procedures are performed in patients with massive weight loss that leaves them with excess, sagging skin.

While the surgical removal of skin and fat may play a role, the study’s authors suggest something deeper is at work.

“We have found that patients who were able to achieve weight loss after their abdominoplasty succeeded in developing healthy habits that centered around nutrition and exercise,” Kim noted.

The data also revealed that non-smokers, older patients, and those who also underwent liposuction or lipectomy saw greater benefits.

A small group of participants who used semaglutide—a newer weight loss drug—also recorded higher weight loss levels, opening the door to further exploration of combined treatment approaches.

With over 170,000 tummy tuck procedures performed in 2023 alone, this new research could reshape how doctors counsel patients about expectations after surgery. It also underscores the importance of long-term follow-up and lifestyle support.

While more studies are needed to uncover the precise cause of the continued slimming effect, this evidence is a promising sign for those hoping to turn a cosmetic procedure into a launchpad for lasting transformation.