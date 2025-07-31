Strike: FG approves policy to regulate activities of trade unions

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

—Meets with health workers on Friday

—FEC approves new Oncology Centre in Ibadan as Tinubu’s health sector reforms deepen

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — IN a bid to curtail incessant industrial actions by trade unions, the Federal Government has approved the National Industrial Relations Policy, NIRP, 2025, to check strike actions.

This is as the government has said that the contentious circular that precipitated the recent strike action embarked by health workers has been withdrawn

Recall that nurses and midwives as well as the medical doctors have embarked on strike over unfavorable welfare package

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting, presided over by President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris explained that the new policy, would regulate activities of trade unions.

He said that the National Industrial Relation Policy for the country stems from the need to have a guiding policy document aimed at fostering harmonious industrial relations within the workplace for both employers and employees.

He said: “This policy is essential for regulating the conduct of the various trade unions within the industrial relations space in the country.

“This is due to frequent industrial actions over the years caused by the lack of a comprehensive national policy. FEC looked at that and came up with approval for this policy, brought up by the Honorable Minister of Labor and Employment.

“The policy will ensure a seamless workload, promote social dialog and tripatite cooperation among government employers and workers, and also align Nigeria’s industrial relations practices with global standards, including those set by the International Labor Organization, while underscoring the importance of maintaining industrial relations as a national priority that requires immediate and ongoing attention

“The Nigerian Government has previously enacted well-crafted laws to govern industrial relations landscape between labour and employers with the Government serving as a regulator.

“However, the implementation fell short/of expectations, as many provisions in the laws are often disregarded by the parties involved, hence the (need for a comprehensive National Policy.”

Addressing the state of industrial harmony in the health sector, the Coordinating of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Alli Pate acknowledged two years of relative peace and appreciated health workers across federal and state institutions for their resilience.

He, however, noted concerns raised by professional groups over a recent circular by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, which has since been withdrawn.

“We’re now in the process of negotiating revised allowances transparently,” he said, revealing that active discussions are ongoing with key associations, including the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and nurses’ unions.

He assured that some longstanding arrears would be addressed by the Ministry of Finance in due course.

“Not all issues are financial,” Pate added. “We are also resolving establishment matters like the centralization of nurses’ postings. The government is committed to ensuring that health workers are respected and supported.”

Further negotiations with union leaders are scheduled for Thursday, in line with President Tinubu’s directive to maintain constructive engagement for lasting peace.

“The health workers are the lifeblood of the system,” Pate concluded. “Our infrastructure and equipment must go hand in hand with a motivated and supported workforce.”

The Minister said said FEC approved the upgrade of the Oncology Centre at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, marking another milestone in the Tinubu administration’s aggressive reform of Nigeria’s health sector.

He said the approval is part of a broader agenda to revolutionize cancer care and health infrastructure in the country.

According to Pate, the revamped UCH Oncology unit will feature advanced equipment, including linear accelerators and diagnostic systems for radiotherapy.

He added that similar comprehensive oncology centres recently launched in Katsina, Enugu, and Jos illustrate the administration’s commitment to building world-class facilities locally.

“Cancer patients now have access to state-of-the-art treatment within Nigeria, unless they choose otherwise,” he said.

“This government, under the leadership of President Tinubu, is making significant investments so that our people no longer have to travel abroad for care that can be accessed here.”

The Health Minister noted that additional cancer centres are in the pipeline for Lagos and Zaria, while referencing the ongoing commissioning of over 10 major projects at the newly inaugurated University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, one of the largest in West Africa.

These include neurology, stroke, heart, and interventional radiology centres, among others.

“This is unprecedented,” he said. “Nigeria has never witnessed this level of presidential attention and investment in the health sector.”

Pate also commended the collaborative efforts of the Ministers of Finance and Budget in delivering the President’s health sector renewal vision.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation said “there is also approval by FEC that the Attorney General, Minister of Justice, to come up with an Executive Order specifically now for the Lagos area, relating to the dredging.of sand within the Lagos area.

“Recall that last year, the Federal Executive Council has already approved that within a 10 kilometer radius, those who are mining sand or those who are dredging close to bridges, will have to trade with caution so that they don’t also destroy our bridges and federal government assets around them.

“But for now, executive order has been sought by the Honorable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will bring an executive order for Mr. President assent relating only to the Lagos area.

Other details of other areas around the country will be worked out in due course.”