Strike: ‘Coming to an angry nurse for injection…’ – Shehu Sani urges FG to meet demands

ABUJA — Human rights activist and former senator, Shehu Sani, has appealed to the Federal Government to meet the demands of striking nurses and midwives, warning that their unresolved grievances could pose serious risks to patient care and public health.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Sani highlighted the emotional and financial burdens faced by nurses, noting that their state of mind directly impacts the quality of care they provide.

He wrote: “If a nurse is angry and struggling to pay her rent, school fees of her children, or is dealing with debt or domestic issues, coming to her for an injection is something else.”

Sani stressed that the ongoing strike by nurses underlines the urgent need for government intervention, not only to end the industrial action but also to ensure the well-being of healthcare workers across the country.

He called on the Federal Government to act swiftly, emphasizing that fair treatment of medical professionals is essential for the overall health and safety of Nigerians.

His remarks come amid nationwide protests by the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), who are demanding better remuneration, improved working conditions, and professional recognition.