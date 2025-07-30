Street renaming: Fashola calls for protection of Lagos’ historical legacy

File: Babatunde Fashola

Former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, has called for the preservation of Lagos’s rich history to prevent distortions and uphold societal values, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the renaming of streets in the state.

Fashola made the call on Tuesday during the public presentation of “Discover Lagos State: A History Puzzle Book (Volume 1).” held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos,

Referencing historical records preserved at the University of Glasgow, Fashola underscored the significance of proper documentation in fostering historical awareness and shaping collective memory.

“For instance, the Glasgow University archives service gives fascinating insights into the influence that the university, its staff and students have had in the history and development of many countries, including Nigeria,” he said.

He cited the case of Dr. Isaac Ladipo Oluwole, a Nigerian who studied at the University of Glasgow between 1913 and 1918.

“Dr. Ladipo Oluwole returned to Nigeria to become the first African medical officer of health in the Lagos colony,” Fashola said.

“He pioneered school health services, with school inspection and vaccination of children in their schools, and started the first Nigerian school of hygiene at Yaba in Lagos in 1920.”

Drawing attention to a street named after Oluwole in Ikeja, Fashola said, “So those of us who drive through streets such as Ladipo Oluwole Street in Ikeja will probably now understand and contextualise the contributions of such a man and why it was considered such a high honour to immortalise him by naming a street in his memory.

“But it is perhaps instructive that we are discussing street naming and street unnaming, and I keep my gunpowder dry.

“Today I reiterate those words about street naming and Dr Oluwole with a greater conviction to reinforce my message that the preservation of our history and the documentation of our progress should be taken seriously,” he said.

Fashola also emphasised the need for robust support for the Lagos State Records and Archives Bureau (LASRAB), the agency behind the development of the puzzle book.

“The work of LASRAB extends beyond educational books,” he said.

“The ultimate goal is to create a central hub of a trustworthy and comprehensive repository of Lagos State memory. Mr Governor, LASRAB must be well-funded.”

Representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the event, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat lauded the book as an innovative blend of education, creativity, and cultural preservation.

He said, “This project is an innovative learning tool designed to stimulate young minds, especially.

“It will also promote curiosity, deepen our pride as Lagosians and our collective understanding of the history and heritage of our dear state.”

Hamzat also hailed Fashola, whose administration established LASRAB.

“I recall very clearly that he wrote an executive order directing that all documentation, when we build schools, when we build bridges and anything, we just have five copies, one in the Ministry of Science and Technology and one in LASRAB, and all over.

“This foundational act was not merely administrative. It was an intentional effort to institutionalise, preserve, document, and disseminate Lagos’s narrative for posterity.”

“It is important that we don’t only understand ourselves, but we must understand our history so we don’t lose ourselves.

“This book is a creative method of crafting historical consciousness that informs while it also entertains. That way, we don’t distort our history and we don’t misunderstand our being.”