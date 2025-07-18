‘Stop wasting Abia resources,’ Abure tells Otti over Labour Party’s NEC

By John Alechenu, ABUJA

The Julius Abure-led Labour Party, LP, has dismissed the statutory National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting convened by the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, as an illegal assemblage of expelled party members.

The faction urged Governor Otti to channel Abia State’s resources to the people’s welfare.

Read Also: Labour Party ratifies Nenadi’s leadership; Abure ‘welcome to revalidate membership’

In a statement by the factional National Secretary, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, in Abuja, on Friday, Abure explained that the constitution of the party was clear as to who was responsible for convening a NEC meeting.

He said: “The attention of the leadership of the Labour Party has been drawn to yet another illegal gathering of some suspended members of the party parading themselves as members of the party’s National Executive Committee, NEC.

“Ordinarily, we didn’t think we should make any comment as regards to this perennial jamboree since the meeting and its outcome is inconsequential, null and void.

“The Labour Party constitution is clear as to who is authorised to convene a NEC.

“Article 14(4)(b) of the party’s constitution empowers the National Secretary in consultation with the National Chairman to convene a NEC or any other national meeting.

“Also, Article 13(B)(xii) of the party’s constitution mandates only the NEC to have powers to establish ad hoc and standing committee of the party and appoint members of such committees.

“By the above provisions, every meeting convened by the suspended Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, and the Caretaker Committee being the product of the illegal Umuahia meeting, is unconstitutional and of no effect.

“It is important to note, that there has never been any vacancy in the leadership of the Labour Party and there will not be any until 2028.

Supreme Court judgment

“It is important to draw the attention of Nigerians on the Supreme Court judgement delivered on the 4th of April, 2025 which is very clear and unambiguous in affirming the Barrister Julius Abure-led executive.

“The apex court also ruled that all disputes in any political party should be resolved internally, hence it reconfirms the supremacy of the party.

“Dr. Otti and his co-travellers must know by now that the train of the party has moved on and the party is focused ahead of the 2027 general election with or without them.

“Governor Otti is probably not aware that his flanks have been exposed as majority of his combatants and leaders have deserted him and moved on.

“He is probably living in ignorance and in the past. As we have advised him earlier, the coalition needs him more, and we think he should take our advice seriously.”

While denouncing the NEC meeting, the faction enjoined party members to “ignore the outcome of the meeting.”

“We also urge the governor to channel the Abia State resources to providing basic infrastructure for the good people of the state rather than wasting resources chasing shadows.”

Vanguard News