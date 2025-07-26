Stop discussing politics, focus on governance, Obi tells politicians

Peter Obi

•My focus is on pulling Nigerians out of poverty, not 2027

•Donates N20m to UNiCAL dentistry for 5 surgical chairs

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

Labour Party presidential candidate during the 2023 General election, Mr Peter Obi has called on politicians to stop discussing politics and focus on the development of the people.

Obi who made call on Friday at the Margaret Ekpo International airport Calabar, after addressing University of Calabar Dentistry Students said it was high time politicians left 2027 and focus discussion around the development of the people and investing in measurable areas like health, education and pulling people out of poverty.

His words: “We (politicians) must stop discussing politics and start discussing development of the people, investing in the real measurable areas of development, such as education and health and pulling people out of poverty and we can’t do that without investing in the people .

“Governance is about the people, service is about our people, by doing this I want to ensure and create awareness that we politicians should abandon discussing politics daily and start discussing governance and welfare of the people.

“We cannot have a society where we spend millions to buy cars for political office holders and young people are looking for tools to get quality education. They don’t have classrooms, they don’t have chairs but we politicians are living like stars, it shouldn’t be, we must dismantle it and invest in the critical areas of development. I was once like them, that’s why I’m struggling to build a society where a child of nobody can be somebody”.

The former Anambra state governor who donated 20 million naira to the University of Calabar Dentistry department for the purchase of five dental chairs appealed to well meaning Nigerians to assist the students get 10 more chairs. He also urged the students to take their education serious as it remains their greatest asset in life for global competition.

Mr Peter Obi who politely declined to talk about politics and 2027 election, said , “I don’t want to talk about politics, 2027 is not what I want to talk about, let me talk about how the average Nigerian can put food on his table.

Today let me talk about how these children can be in school, how our primary and secondary schools can work, how the average Nigerian can go to hospital and be cured and when 2027 comes, we’ll be there and I will surely contest”.