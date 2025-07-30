Sterling HoldCo reports 157% surge in half-year profit, set to launch public offer

…Posts ₦41.78bn PAT, Reveals Capital Programme to Bridge ₦53bn Gap

By Peter Egwuatu

LAGOS — Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (Sterling HoldCo) has announced an impressive 157% year-on-year growth in profit-after-tax (PAT) in its unaudited results for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, as it unveiled plans to launch a public offer to raise additional capital.

The Group’s PAT soared to ₦41.78 billion, up from ₦16.26 billion recorded in H1 2024. Earnings per share rose to 89 Kobo from 56 Kobo, underlining Sterling HoldCo’s consistent value delivery to shareholders.

Gross earnings jumped by 39.7% to ₦212.61 billion, driven by a 38.3% rise in interest income to ₦167.16 billion and a 45% increase in non-interest income to ₦45.45 billion — a result of the Group’s revenue diversification strategy.

The cost-to-income ratio improved significantly to 64.5%, compared to 75.7% in the same period last year, reflecting the impact of effective cost management.

Total assets stood at ₦4.08 trillion at the end of June 2025, up 15.3% from ₦3.54 trillion as of December 2024, while shareholders’ funds rose by 22.9%, buoyed by recapitalisation and strong retained earnings. Asset quality also saw an uptick, with the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio declining to 5.1% from 5.4%.

Sterling HoldCo attributed the strong performance to the successful completion of a private placement and rights issue, which raised about ₦100 billion. The capital was used to fully recapitalise The Alternative Bank and bolster Sterling Bank, the Group’s flagship subsidiary.

The company now plans to launch the public phase of its capital raise in the coming weeks, aiming to close the remaining ₦53 billion recapitalisation gap of Sterling Bank. This marks the first stage of a US$400 million capital raising programme approved by shareholders at the Group’s Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2025.

Commenting on the results, Yemi Odubiyi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Financial Holdings Company, said:

“Our outstanding half-year results are the product of clear strategic focus and a relentless drive to create lasting value for our stakeholders. This performance reflects not just robust growth in core income lines, but also our success in building a resilient and agile business model, capable of delivering superior returns even in a dynamic macroeconomic environment.”

He reiterated the Group’s commitment to responsible growth, prudent risk management, and sustainable impact, especially as it moves into the next phase of its capital programme.

Sterling HoldCo also reaffirmed its commitment to deepening investments in key sectors such as renewable energy, healthcare, and community development, positioning itself as a catalyst for socio-economic progress in Nigeria.

As the Group prepares for the second half of 2025, it maintains a focus on innovation, operational efficiency, and delivering long-term value to all stakeholders.