Step aside if you won’t accept, practice tradition, Olowo tells monarchs

—– Says to become a monarch is a choice not by compulsion

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, has kicked against traditional rulers who abandon traditional practices after ascending the throne.

Oba Ogunoye declared that they should either uphold the institution’s customs or vacate their positions.

He said in Akure, the state capital, during a colloquium held to mark the 10th coronation anniversary of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.

The monarch was responding to a critique by one of the discussants during the event, Dr. Festus Adedayo, who submitted that the traditional institution had lost many of its defining myths and cultural values.

Dr Adedayo, a journalist and scholar, had traced the historical significance of traditional institutions from the pre-colonial era to modern times.

He said that the current generation of monarchs has, in many cases, diluted the institution’s sacredness and public perception.

According to him “The traditional institution must redeem itself if it wants to be taken seriously. It can do this by upholding the myths and comportment passed down from ancient times, including burial rites, sacred appearances, and dignified conduct.

Reacting, Oba Ogunoye, urged that there must not be a sweeping categorization of kings but specific references to the ones that go out of the bounds of the institution.

He said that” You must identify specific individuals who have violated traditional norms rather than make sweeping generalizations.

“Personally, I am a traditionalist to the core. Before becoming Olowo of Owo, I lived in the palace with my father for 25 years and fully understood the requirements.

“Tradition is not repugnant, it is a sacred heritage that must be preserved.”

Oba Ogunoye added “that taking up the role of a monarch is a matter of choice, not by compulsion.

“If you want to be an Oba, be prepared to abide by the customs. If you cannot, then don’t accept the position. It is not by force. Let us embrace our traditions, they are not in conflict with dignity or modernity.

Oba Ogunoye however, lauded the Oyo State Government for preserving tradition in the recent selection of the new Alaafin of Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who delivered the keynote address titled “Role of Nigeria’s Traditional Institution in Nation Building: Impediments and Prospects,” described the monarchy as a fundamental part of Nigeria’s heritage, older than oil discovery and even colonial rule.

Makinde maintained that traditional rulers remain pillars of identity, legitimacy, and social cohesion, and called on governments to invest in cultural institutions as part of strategic governance

The colloquium also had in attendance the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Oba of Ilu-Abo, Oba Olu Falae, who was chairman of the event; Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, represented by his SSG, Dr. Taiye Fasoranti; representative of the Vice President, Dr. Tope Fasua; Ondo State Attorney General, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, Professor Adedayo Afe, the celebrant, Deji of Akure, among others.