State of the Nation: Declare security emergency, ActionAid tells FG

…publish full cost, scope, and schedule of $1.5bn Port Harcourt refinery overhaul

…demands LGs’ full fiscal autonomy implementation

…wants urgent food, livelihood support scale-up N’East, N’Central regions

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – IN assessing the state of the nation, the General Assembly of ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Saturday, demanded the Federal Government immediately declare state of emergency on insecurity across the country.

The demand was made at a press conference by the General Assembly of ActionAid Nigeria following a review of the state of the nation.

The Convener, ActionAid Nigeria’s General Assembly, Dr Steven Onya, in a remark asserted that the nation’s current situation demands urgent attention to address critical issues affecting various sectors, which negatively impacts Nigerians.

Therefore, it became imperative for the ActionAid’s General Assembly to draw the attention of the Tinubu-led administration to urgently address the issues.

However, the Board Chair, Ms Rabi Isma, who read the address during the press briefing commended the Federal Government on its recent milestones, particularly the successful commemoration of Nigeria’s Democracy Day, the signing into law of the Tax Reform Act aimed at strengthening domestic revenue mobilisation, increase in GDP, and the declaration of a state of emergency on food security describing them as “important steps toward reform”, saying the efforts so far by the Tinubu-led administration is recognized.

Isma said however, ActionAid Nigeria’s General Assembly remains “deeply concerned about the worsening state of the nation — from economic instability, rising hunger, inequality and inflation, to growing insecurity and governance failures. Despite two years of the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda, millions of Nigerians still grapple with hardship, as insecurity in the North Central zone drives food prices higher and the nation’s continuous borrowing risks pushing debt to unsustainable levels.”

According to her, while the declaration of a national emergency on food security is a welcome step, “there has been no significant change in plans, budgets, or actions within the sector that would meaningfully change the situation.”

She further stated that, “The federal government, Plateau and Benue State governments must immediately declare a security emergency, deploy a coordinated, civilian-sensitive security strategy to stop the persistent killings, and ensure the full protection of farming communities and herders.

“The federal government must urgently reform the national security architecture to end widespread violence, including herder attacks, military airstrikes on civilians, and the suppression of protests.

“The Nigerian military must urgently reform its engagement protocols to meet international humanitarian standards, investigate all civilian casualties, and publicly sanction those responsible.

“Federal and state governments must urgently scale up targeted food and livelihood support in conflict-prone and food-insecure regions like the north central and North-East. This should include food aid, cash transfers, farm input subsidies, and support for women-led cooperatives.”

ActionAid also demanded that, “The federal government must publish the full cost, scope, and schedule of the $1.5 billion Port Harcourt refinery overhaul and explain why it was recommissioned in November 2024 only to be shut down about six months later for ‘planned maintenance’. This contradiction raises concerns about incompetence, mismanagement, and lack of transparency. NNPC LTD must be held to account for every dollar spent. The public deserves clarity, not press statements riddled with technical excuses.

“The federal and state governments must implement full fiscal autonomy for local governments, ensure transparent and timely disbursement of monthly allocations, and create citizen-led tools to track how LGA funds are utilised for community development.”

They also demanded that, “President Tinubu direct the prompt, complete, and unedited release of the NDDC forensic audit to uphold transparency and restore public trust.

“The Federal and State Governments must treat child survival as a national emergency. Beyond words, we need urgent, increased investment in nutrition, healthcare, clean water, and access to quality education.

“Budgets must reflect this priority, and policies must protect children from abuse, early marriage, and neglect.

“The federal government must implement the new tax reforms in a way that protects the poor and promotes fairness. These reforms must enable progressive taxation and hold the wealthy accountable, not shift the burden onto those already struggling.”

Meanwhile, the Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Andrew Mamedu also said it is imperative for the government to take over the interventions rendered by some development agencies that are hit with poor funding.

“On the issue of World Food Programme, I think what they are saying, it’s an effect, we knew that this day would come. USAID in Nigeria was contributing more than half of humanitarian spending. So definitely when USAID withdrew, we knew that a time would come where they are saying that they require about $400 million to be able to continue their operation, and USAID funding is gone.

“Two things, one, the most sustainable thing is our government should be able to take that responsibility. That should be the right thing to do. So in the health sector. Nigeria increased spending but the analysis that was done of the increase in spending, what USAID removed, we have only been able to put five per cent as a government to deal with the gap that USAID leaving has caused within the health sector, so we have a long way to go, same thing for the food programme.

“So the government should then take up this responsibility. It then means that we have to do more in our farms, in our farming. We have to do more in this food programming, both state, local government and the federal government.

“The sustainable thing for us to do is to put our government accountable to putting the resources into agriculture.”

Meanwhile, the Board Chair, Ms Rabi Isma, also stressed that ActionAid Nigeria is working to ensure women occupy more seats at the State and National Assemblies.

“We are particularly focused on ensuring that women, youth, are able to access all the tools that they need to actualize their potential. Particularly focused on social justice, on providing improved livelihood in the different communities that we work in.

“Other countries have taken steps to make sure that female representation is part of the fabric of their society. Look at what has happened in Rwanda. It is 50 or almost 70 per cent because they took active steps to ensure that women are given the chance to show what they can do because it is not so primitive. Women actually have a role to play, and if we recognize that then we need to take steps”, she added.