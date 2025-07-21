Standards compliance key to unlocking AfCFTA opportunities for Nigerian products – SON

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Compliance with standards opens up regional and international markets for Nigerian products, especially under the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA framework, said Director General/Chief Executive, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke

He said this a one day capacity building workshop organised for members of the Commerce and Industry Correspendents’ Association of Nigeria, CICAN, held at the agency’s office in Ogba.

Okeke said that by adhering to globally accepted quality benchmarks, Nigerian manufacturers can significantly enhance the competitiveness of their products, making them more acceptable across Africa and beyond.

His words: “As Nigeria strives to diversify its economy and position itself competitively within the African market and beyond, standards have become the currency of global relevance. They are not just tools for regulation; they are instruments of growth, innovation, consumer safety, and trade.

“The benefits of standards and standardization are immense. Standards ensure that goods and services meet minimum safety and quality benchmarks, protecting Nigerians from harm. “Compliance with standards opens up regional and international markets for Nigerian products, especially under the AfCFTA framework.

“Standards drive process efficiency, reduce production costs, and improve the quality of outputs. They promote sustainability and eco-friendly practices in production and service delivery.

“Adherence to standards fosters innovation and encourages the adoption of global best practices.

“Members of the press, your pen is powerful; it can catalyze change, demystify standards, and deepen national conversations around Made-in-Nigeria products, quality assurance, and competitiveness.

“In this regard, we task you with the responsibility of becoming advocates of quality and champions of the Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS).

“You have a critical role to play in projecting the Nigeria First Policy, which prioritizes the patronage of locally made, certified products; sensitizing local manufacturers, MSMEs, and the general public on the importance of compliance with Nigerian Industrial Standards; promoting the benefits and visibility of SON’s key programmes like MANCAP (Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme) and Product Certification Schemes; and enlightening citizens and industries on how standardization helps Nigeria harness the full benefits of the AfCFTA.