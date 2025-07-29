Stakeholders demand urgent reform of FOI Act to boost compliance, enforcement

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Stakeholders have called for urgent and comprehensive reforms to Nigeria’s Freedom of Information (FOI) Act to strengthen compliance and enforcement mechanisms across all levels of government.

This call was made at a high-level Technical Meeting on the FOI Amendment Bill and the Upgrade of Reporting and Compliance Mechanisms, held in Abuja on Monday. The gathering brought together civil society actors, legal experts, and government representatives to review the shortcomings of the current law and propose actionable reforms.

Delivering a presentation titled “Identifying Gaps in the FOI Act and Proposing Areas for Legislative Amendment”, Mr. Edetaen Ojo, Executive Director of Media Rights Agenda (MRA), said the FOI Act—enacted in 2011 but conceived in the 1990s—no longer meets the demands of the digital age. He noted that despite implementation guidelines issued by the Attorney General of the Federation, most public institutions, including the Federal Ministry of Justice, remain non-compliant.

Ojo called for the digitalization of FOI request procedures to be enshrined in law rather than left to administrative discretion. He described current enforcement provisions as weak and ineffective, stressing the need for a statutory oversight body and clear procedures to ensure the Act’s implementation.

He pointed out legislative inconsistencies, including outdated references in Section 3(1), and proposed expanding the Attorney General’s role to include regulatory powers covering request procedures, fees, and formats. He condemned the abuse of access fees by agencies, citing instances where up to ₦1 million was demanded—far above the ₦10 per page cap recommended in official guidelines.

On enforcement at the state level, Ojo referenced a Supreme Court ruling in the Edo State case and proposed legislative clarification of the Attorney General’s oversight on subnational institutions. He also recommended the establishment of an independent FOI Ombudsman with statutory powers to monitor compliance, issue sanctions, and guide implementation.

Ojo further urged the National Assembly and public institutions to allocate dedicated budgets for FOI implementation, warning that without funding, compliance will remain poor. He called on groups like the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) to help secure budgetary provisions.

Speaking on behalf of the Attorney General, Mr. Garuba Godwin of the Federal Ministry of Justice acknowledged the Act’s contributions to transparency but admitted its implementation gaps. He expressed support for the amendment bill currently before the House of Representatives and advocated for stricter enforcement measures.

Ms. Nkiru Uzodi, representing PLAC’s Executive Director, commended the International Press Centre (IPC) for organizing the forum. She emphasized the need for a principled review of the FOI framework that balances access to information, accountability, and public interest. “The review process must preserve the spirit of the FOI Act, strengthen enforcement mechanisms, and ensure inclusive stakeholder engagement,” she said.

Uzodi reaffirmed PLAC’s readiness to work with stakeholders to ensure the amended law reflects broad consensus and supports democratic governance.

In his welcome remarks, Mr. Lanre Arogundade, Executive Director of IPC, reiterated the importance of the FOI Act as a pillar of democratic governance. He cited cases of resistance by public institutions to FOI requests and described how these practices undermine transparency and media freedom.

“Systemic non-compliance, legal bottlenecks, and outright disregard by some state governments continue to weaken the Act’s application—even after Supreme Court rulings affirm its validity,” he said.

He listed key concerns, including:

Ignored FOI requests;

Absence of sanctions for non-compliance;

Litigation as the sole enforcement option;

Lack of compliance reports from MDAs;

Inadequate budgetary allocations;

Absence of designated FOI desk officers in public institutions.

Arogundade called for a renewed national commitment to transparency and accountability and urged lawmakers to strengthen, not weaken, the FOI Act through ongoing legislative amendments. “Access to information is a constitutional right, not a privilege,” he stated.

He thanked partners such as the Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC), MRA, IAPA Africa, and the European Union for supporting the review process. He added that the meeting aims to produce a robust position paper and practical recommendations for advocacy and legislative reforms.