Stakeholders decry soaring aviation taxes as Nigeria ranks third in Africa

By Dickson Omobola

Stakeholders in the air transport sector have lamented Nigeria’s ranking as the third most expensive country in Africa for international and regional departure taxes.

Last week, African Airlines Association, AFRAA, in a report, stated that passengers departing from Nigeria paid an average of $180 in ticket taxes, charges and fees in 2024, which is higher than Chad, Ghana and Liberia, among others.

AFRAA’s report ranked Gabon highest with $297.70 in ticket-related charges, followed by Sierra Leone at $294.00 and Nigeria at $180.00.

However, Libya charges $1.3, Malawi, $5.0, Lesotho, $5.7, Algeria, $9.8, Eswatini, $14.2, Tunisia, $15.4, Botswana, $18.9, Morocco, $25.1, Sao Tome, $26.0, Angola, $28.4 and South Africa, $28.5 charge lower despite recording higher air traffic.

In June, the International Air Transport Association, IATA, had also expressed dismay over the cost of doing business in Africa, saying in some African countries, passengers paid more in taxes and fees than the base airfare itself, as $100 ticket could have $60–$70 in charges.

Analysts told Vanguard that high taxation in the aviation industry stifled development as demand for air travel would be heavily impacted.

Former Military Commandant of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Group Capt John Ojikutu, retd, had said in a chat: “The impact of the high taxes is on ticket sales.

‘’That is why international flights from Lagos are higher than flights from Accra, Ghana. That is why people are always complaining, and they prefer to fly from other countries. Also, the insurance of foreign airlines coming to Nigeria is higher than the insurance to fly to Accra.

“Yearly, every operator ought to submit their tariffs to the The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA. They have to let them know the reason for all charges, so that if they change want is approved for them at any point in time, they can be called and asked why they are charging different from what was approved.

“The NCAA ought to look into some of these things. We have to find a way not to kill the market. In fact, how have they accounted for all these charges?

‘’At the airport alone, there are so many charges. How many have been accounted for? NCAA also charges passengers for security. We need to sit ourselves down and find solutions to all these things. Economic regulations come under the NCAA.”