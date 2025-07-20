Sowore: Planned police protest ill-conceived – Integrity Youth Alliance

A socio-political group, Integrity Youth Alliance, has expressed reservations about the planned protest announced by activist Omoyele Sowore in support of improved welfare for personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the group’s National Coordinator, Kelvin Adegbenga, the Alliance noted that while the welfare of law enforcement officers is an important national concern, any action advocating for change should be pursued through structured dialogue and within the boundaries of the law.

“We acknowledge the importance of advocating for improved welfare and better working conditions for all Nigerians, including members of the Nigeria Police Force,” the statement read. “However, we believe such advocacy should follow due process and constructive engagement with relevant authorities.”

The group emphasized that protests involving national security institutions should be carefully considered due to their sensitive role in maintaining law and order.

“Security agencies like the police operate under clearly defined legal frameworks that guide their conduct and prohibit direct participation in protests or industrial actions,” it stated. “Upholding these frameworks is essential for national stability and discipline within the force.”

The Alliance advised that efforts to support the police should be focused on policy dialogue, institutional reforms, and formal engagement with stakeholders.

“The welfare of police officers is a serious matter that requires collaborative input from policymakers, civil society, and the government. We encourage all well-meaning citizens to prioritize dialogue over demonstrations that may inadvertently cause disruption.”

The group reiterated its commitment to supporting improved welfare for youths, law enforcement personnel, and democratic institutions in Nigeria.

“We stand firmly for democratic values, peaceful advocacy, and responsible civic engagement. We encourage all citizens to channel their efforts in ways that strengthen our institutions and promote unity.”