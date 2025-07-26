South South PDP hails UNIPORT for honouring FCT Minister Wike

The South South Zonal Leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the conferment of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science, on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The PDP National Vice Chairman (South South), Chief Dan Osi Orbih, in a statement on Saturday, said the award was deserving and a recognition of the Minister’s contribution to the advancement of purposeful governance and infrastructural development.

He said; “This distinguished honour is a well-earned. It is a recognition of Barrister Nyesom Wike’s sterling contributions to the advancement of governance, infrastructural development, and public service in Nigeria.

“From his trailblazing tenure as Governor of Rivers State to his current national assignment in the FCT, his commitment to excellence has remained unwavering.

“We in the PDP in the South South are proud the FCT Minister and his achievements, relentless pursuit of progress, and uncompromising loyalty to the ideals of good governance as well as democratic leadership.

“He is a tower of hope and a shining example of what purposeful leadership can achieve.”

While thanking the UNIPORT Governing Council and the Management for deeming the FCT Minister worthy of the honour, the party said “he (Wike) will continue to be celebrated, not only as a leader from the South South, but as a true statesman whose influence transcends regional boundaries.”