South East PDP stakeholders disown Odefa, affirm Goodluck as zonal leader

PDP flags

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Some stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East have rejected Chief Ali Odefa as the party’s National Vice Chairman, affirming Egwu Chidebere Goodluck as the rightful leader for the zone.

This declaration comes just ahead of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Thursday, amid rising concerns over party unity and respect for court rulings.

Speaking at a briefing in Abuja, Barr. Seprebofa Oyeghe, representing the South East PDP Stakeholders, insisted that Odefa is no longer a member or official of the PDP and therefore has no legal right to act or speak on the party’s behalf.

“This position has been clearly established and reaffirmed through two separate judgments delivered by courts of competent jurisdiction,” Oyeghe said.

He cited a February 26, 2025, ruling by Justice Hillary I. O. Oshomah of the Federal High Court in Abakaliki, which upheld Odefa’s expulsion and restrained him from presenting himself as a PDP member or official.

A second ruling, delivered on April 10, 2025, reaffirmed Chidebere’s nomination as the valid National Vice Chairman (South East) and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise him as the legitimate holder of the position.

Oyeghe stressed that both court rulings are still valid and have not been appealed or set aside.

“In the eyes of the law and in line with both the Party Constitution and the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended), Chief Ali Odefa is no longer a member of the PDP and cannot act in any official capacity,” he declared.

The stakeholders urged the PDP’s national leadership, INEC, security agencies, and the public to respect the court rulings and recognise only Chidebere as the lawful zonal leader.

They warned that allowing Odefa to participate in the NEC meeting would amount to contempt of court and could render decisions taken during the meeting invalid.

“We reiterate that the legal team of Hon. Chidebere Egwu remains vigilant and will take all lawful steps to ensure that the valid and subsisting court orders are enforced,” Oyeghe said.

He also warned that the PDP’s national leadership, particularly acting National Chairman Umar Damagum, may face legal consequences for disregarding the judgments.

The briefing was attended by 36 prominent PDP members, including Hon. Egwu Chidebere Goodluck, Barr. Okechukwu Osuoha (Deputy National Legal Adviser), Hon. Austin Nwachukwu (Imo PDP Chairman), Hon. Abraham Amah (Abia PDP Chairman), and Hon. Barr. Onwe Solomon Onwe, a former PDP National Secretary.

The stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to due process, party discipline, and the rule of law.

“The PDP in the South East will continue to operate on the foundation of legality, legitimacy, and democratic principles,” Oyeghe added.