South African High Commission, PPSLA honour Nigerians at Mandela day awards

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA –THE South African High Commission in Nigeria, in partnership with the Professional Public Speaking & Leadership Academy, PPSLA, has honored distinguished Nigerians at a recent lecture and award ceremony held to commemorate the 2025 United Nations Nelson Mandela International Day.

The award, which was held at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja, was in celebration of Nelson Mandela’s leadership style, patriotism, and commitment to human development.

The event brought together dignitaries whose work reflects Mandela’s timeless values of leadership, justice, and societal transformation.

It served both as a reflection on Mandela’s ideals and as a celebration of individuals making meaningful impacts in their communities.

Among the distinguished recipients of the 2025 Nelson Mandela Impact Maker Award were renowned philanthropist and Globacom Chairman, Sir Mike Adenuga, respected journalist Seun Okinbaloye, transformational leader and clergy Dr. David Ogbueli, and Engr. David Umahi, Nigeria’s Minister of Works and former Governor of Ebonyi State.

Each awardee was honoured for their outstanding contributions to national development, leadership, and community transformation.

Also awarded was Dr. Chibuzor Ephraim Onyema, Founder and President of the Blacks Ancestral Native Communities, BANC Foundation, a Pan-African NGO advancing sustainable solutions to irregular migration.

Through the Foundation’s flagship initiative, the Pathways Institute for Migration Alternatives (PIMA), Dr. Onyema has played a key role in promoting safe and structured migration opportunities for African youths.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Onyema dedicated the award to his elder brother, Dr. Kennedy Okechukwu Onyema, revealing that he once sold personal property to pay his first university tuition—an act which, according to Dr. Onyema, rescued him from a potential fate of irregular migration.

According to him: “This award is a call to do more. Let us build systems that don’t just protect Africa’s youth from despair, but empower them with pathways to purpose, hope, and prosperity.”

Speaking at the event, the South African Deputy High Commissioner emphasized the need for Pan-African solidarity.

He said: “This celebration of Nelson Mandela’s legacy serves as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through both individual commitment and collective effort.

“By recognising changemakers today, we reaffirm our shared vision for a stronger and more united Africa.”

The highlight of the day was a keynote lecture titled: “Influence that transcends titles: transformational leadership and an enduring legacy that inspires”—a powerful reflection on Mandela’s call to “be the change you wish to see in the world.”