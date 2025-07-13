South Africa police minister suspended amid corruption allegations

South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday suspended his police minister over corruption allegations “with immediate effect” a week after accusations made by a provincial police chief.

In a country facing endemic corruption, Sunday’s presidential speech was highly anticipated after a week of speculation over the fate of Senzo Mchunu, who became police minister a year ago following the general elections.

In a televised address Sunday, Ramaphosa announced the creation of a “Judicial Commission of Inquiry” charged with investigating “the role of current or former senior officials in certain institutions who may have aided or abetted the alleged criminal activity”.

The commission must deliver reports in three and six months.

Mchunu, 67, who had been suggested by local media as a potential candidate from the centrist faction of the ANC to succeed Ramaphosa, has rejected the allegations “insinuations made without evidence or due process”.

– Widespread corruption alleged –

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged on July 6 that Mchunu had received payments from a corruption suspect.

He also accused him of having played a role in dismantling a team investigating killings to shield politically connected people.

The commissioner, speaking at a media briefing flanked by armed security forces, some with their faces masked, said he had opened a criminal investigation into the minister.

He also accused other officials of obstructing police work against organised crime.

Mkhwanazi himself is under investigation for allegations of corruption in the awarding of a bulletproof vest contract, the weekly Sunday Times reported.

Law professor and member of ruling African National Congress (ANC), Firoz Cachalia, has been appointed as interim police minister.

South Africa ranks 82nd in the world according to the corruption perception index of the NGO Transparency International.