Soulmate Hotels and Suites denies allegations, reassures public of guest safety

By Ayo Onikoyi

Soulmate Hotels and Suites, located at Abule Egba area of Lagos, has denied recent allegations circulating on social media claiming the hotel harbours criminal elements.

In a statement issued by the management, the hotel described the allegations as unfounded and lacking credible evidence. Management emphasized that the hotel operates with a full-time security team, including officers from the Mobile Police Force, and maintains round-the-clock monitoring of its premises.

The hotel noted that no official reports have been filed with law enforcement to substantiate the claims, and no verified incidents of cult-related activity have been recorded at the property.

Management further stated that the hotel hosts a wide range of guests and events daily and that its facilities, including a lounge, pool, spa, indoor club, and event spaces, are operated under established security procedures.

The statement encouraged the public to direct any safety concerns to the hotel’s front office, which remains open at all hours, adding that visitor records and security logs have shown no evidence to support the allegations.

The hotel says it remains committed to maintaining a secure environment for all patrons and continues to cooperate with relevant authorities to ensure guest safety.