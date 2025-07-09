Some highly-placed Nigerians conspiring to sabotage Tinubu, Group alleges

Tinubu

A civil society organisation (CSO), Southern Zone and Middle Belt Alliance for Peace (SZMBAP), has raised an alarm over an alleged conspiracy by some highly-placed Nigerians to sabotage the efforts of President Bola Tinubu and undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“We suspect that the violent and criminal non-state actors do not act without the support of highly placed and influential Nigerians, both at home and abroad.

National Chairman of the group, Dr Amaechi Okolie, stated this at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Okolie also condemned the invasion of some parts of the country by non-state actors, resulting in the displacement of many Nigerians and the creation of internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

He, however, called on the Federal Government to take more radical steps in tackling insecurity in the country.

“We call on the Nigerian government to urgently take very radical and legal steps to put an immediate stop to insecurity and other forms of insurgency being perpetrated by gun-wielding non-state actors.

“The phenomenon of non-state actors seizing parts of the sovereign state of Nigeria should be put to a stop,” he said.

Okolie, who reiterated the need for synergy between the federal and state governments, said that the protection of lives and property was a fundamental responsibility of government.

Okolie, while describing security as a collective responsibility of all, called for partnership with other regions in the fight against insecurity.

He also urged Nigerians to work together with security agencies to address the security challenges currently confronting the country.

Okolie reaffirmed his group’s commitment to the Tinubu-led administration’s renewed hope agenda, especially in the area of uniting and stabilising the country.

“We fully and wholeheartedly support the ongoing efforts by the president to restore peace and stability in the country,” he said.