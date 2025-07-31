Soludo’s wife embarks on medical outreach to mark 55th birthday, as Governor celebrates her

Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

By Vincent Ujumadu

The wife of the governor of Anambra State, Dr Nonye Soludo has embarked on a medical outreach as part of programmes to mark her 55th birthday.

At the outreach programme, which took her to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital,Nnewi and the newly built General Hospital, Okpoko, 100 patients benefited from free surgical intervention,l, while 300 received free eye care.

There were also free medical treatment and screening for hypertension, diabetes, malaria and respiratory tract infection.

Celebrating his wife to mark the occasion, Governor Chukwuma Soludo described her as his queen. Recall that while celebrating her husband during his 65th birthday last week, Mrs Soludo also described him as her king.

In a note by the governor, which he posted on his social media handle, Soludo said he couldn’t have imagined going through life without Nonye..

He wrote: “I really do not see this aging thing with you. For all I care, your beauty is ageless and your energy is fadeless.

“You were made specially for me, and I couldn’t have imagined going through this universe without you. Everyday, I thank God for blessing me with such a great soulmate.

“Happy birthday Nono; the children and I celebrate you today in a very special way. May your paths continue to shine brightly. I love you both now and always!”