Soludo pledges to clear all unpaid gratuity in August

Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has pledged to clear all unpaid gratuities owed retired civil servants in the state in August.

Soludo made the pledge at the opening of the 2025 Local Government Service Commission Week on Wednesday in Awka.

The event has the theme – ”Enhancing Effective Service Delivery in the Local Government System: The Solution Agenda”.

“Let me announce that gratuity payments have been made to all retirees from our administration. We have successfully cleared gratuity arrears from 2018 to 2020.

“I assure you that the remaining unpaid gratuity will be completed by the end of August. This is to show that we recognise the workforce as the live wire of government,” he said.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to fostering a conducive work environment, prioritising staff welfare, and supporting development at the local government level.

Soludo noted that governments could not provide services effectively without its workforce.

“Our government is working to ensure that workers deliver services fit for purpose and driven by technology.

“This is in line with our administration mantra of ‘Everything Technology, Technology Everywhere’.

The governor praised the vital contributions of local government employees to the state’s overall growth.

In his address, Mr Vin Ezeaka, Chairman, Anambra State Local Government Service Commission, assured the governor that the commission would be excellent in its service.

Ezeaka said the event was also held to declare the commission’s support for the governor’s bid for a second term.

