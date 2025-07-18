Soldiers reject N13.7m bribe from terrorists — DHQ

FILE IMAGE

Abuja—The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has revealed that troops of Operation Safe Haven rejected a N13.7 million bribe offered by terrorists during an operation along the Jos–Sanga Road in Plateau State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, disclosed this while briefing journalists on military operations across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

Kangye said the troops had responded to a distress call about terrorist activities when they intercepted two terrorists who attempted to bribe them with N13.7 million.

He added that the troops also conducted offensive operations and responded to distress calls in Bassa, Barkin Ladi, South Wase, Riyom, and Jos East Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Plateau State.

According to him, the troops similarly conducted offensive operations in Kaura and Sanga LGAs of Kaduna State.

He said that during the operations, the troops engaged extremists, killed some, arrested 12 suspects, and rescued three kidnap victims.

“Some weapons, ammunition, motorcycles, and vehicles were recovered from them.

“Similarly, troops of Operation Safe Haven, while on routine patrol, arrested seven militias/criminals in Barkin Ladi and Jos South LGAs of Plateau State, as well as Wamba and Sanga LGAs of Nasarawa and Kaduna States,

respectively. Items recovered from them included weapons, ammunition, motorcycles, and illicit drugs.

“On July 9, our gallant troops intercepted a vehicle with bullet holes along the Jos–Sanga Road. The suspects attempted to induce the troops with monetary gratification, which they declined.”

He added, “Troops arrested two suspects and recovered weapons, ammunition, a vehicle, and the sum of N13.7 million from them. While the investigation is ongoing, the recovered items are in the custody of the troops.”

Kangye commended the troops for their resilience and professionalism in apprehending the criminals.“As the Nigerian military intensifies efforts to conclude these operations, I urge the public to continue cooperating with security agencies, remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activities.”