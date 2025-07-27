Soldier allegedly kills Amotekun operative in Osun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A soldier in the Nigerian Army has been reported to have attacked an operative of the Amotekun Corps in Osun, Peter Samuel, 35, in Ijeda, Oriade Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, which happened on Saturday, Amotekun Corps Commandant in Osun State, Adekunle Omoyele disclosed, led to the death of the victim early hours on Sunday at the hospital.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Amotekun spokesperson in the state, Yusuf Idowu, Omoyele alleged that the soldier simply identified as Fiyinoluwa attacked the victim in the evening unprovoked.

According to him, the soldier newly recruited into the Army claimed he joined the military in order to deal with Amotekun operatives.

“Fiyinfoluwa, dressed in military camouflage, approached the Amotekun station in Ijebu-Jesa with hostile intent. He allegedly declared that part of his reason for joining the army was to “deal decisively” with Amotekun personnel.

“Shortly after, while Officer Peter was riding a motorcycle, the soldier and unidentified accomplices stopped him and launched a violent attack.

“The assailants reportedly struck Tope on the head with a blunt object, causing him to fall from the bike. The brutal assault reportedly lasted for about 20 minutes, with no intervention, leaving Tope in a pool of blood.

“After the attack, the soldier reportedly fled the scene on a commercial motorcycle. Local Amotekun officers responded swiftly, rushed the injured officer to Wesley Hospital in Ilesa, and informed the Divisional Police Headquarters in Ijebu-Jesa. A report was also made to Lt. Col. Yunusa Isyaku at the Engineering Cantonment in Ede.

“Unfortunately, despite efforts to save his life, Peter Samuel succumbed to his injuries early Sunday morning,” he added.

Omoyele disclosed further that investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances of the attack and to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.